OnlyFans model Grace Evelyn had a recent brush with the law in Australia.

Evelyn was reportedly popped by authorities with a cocaine-filled condom inside her vagina while attending Marlo Music Festival at Sydney Olympic Park in Australia in May, according to the Daily Star.

The OnlyFans star allegedly had 5.6 grams of cocaine in the condom.

However, she didn’t get in trouble at all! She pleaded guilty to a minor drug charge during a July court appearance, and was hit with a 12-month conditional release order and no fine, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“HUGE shout-out to my saviour Ahmed Dib for helping me, honestly such an amazing result – highly recommended if you’re ever naughty like me,” Evelyn wrote on Instagram after learning her fate, according to the Daily Star.

She also made it clear that the drugs were meant to be shared with her “friends,” according to the report taken from the incident.

Why did Evelyn feel the need to drag her friends into the fray? I have no idea, but when the cops stop you, don’t mention the drugs were also for your friends!

Keep your mouth shut and say nothing! That’s basic common sense. The last thing you do is throw your friends under the bus.

I guess Evelyn needs a refresher on that basic fact.

As always, OnlyFans models are the content that never stops delivering!