Grab the Road Team in this Coin-Flip

Videos by OutKick

Avalanche vs. Stars, 3:30 ET

I said it was risky, and it certainly was. It was a risk that saw us drop a unit in last night’s game. I wasn’t being overly boastful or confident about it. I knew a loss was going to come but the Blue Jackets seemed to be the correct side. Oddly enough, I wrote a paragraph at the end with a play of Kraken over 3.5 goals at -120 and took it off because I thought that was riskier than playing the Blue Jackets with value. The over 3.5 cashed and the official play lost. Let’s get it back today.

The Avalanche come into the game with a 34-20-5 record and have been very successful as a road team this year. This will be the third time that they face off with the Stars and they are already 2-0 on them for the season. The last game wasn’t particularly close as they won 4-1, but the prior game was won by Colorado in a shootout. Colorado has played well of late, they won six straight games prior to a 7-5 loss against the Devils on Wednesday. Now they head out to Dallas which interrupts three games at home then four on the road. Whoever makes schedules like this should be smacked around a bit. I don’t like these one-off road trips for a team. They seem like more trouble than they are worth. Anyway, the Avalanche should have Alexandar Georgiev in the crease today and he’s been solid this year. The Avalanche have won his past five starts and six of his past eight. Over his last three games he has been very hot allowing just two goals total.

The Stars are having a decent season with a 33-16-13 record so far but they’ve been a bit inconsistent of late. I mentioned that one-off travel spot for the Avalanche, well this is somewhat similar for Dallas as they had two home games then went to Chicago for one and now are back at home for another two games. They’ve won three of their past four games, but before this little increase in productivity, they were losers of five straight. Which Stars team comes to play tonight? The one that has scored nine goals and allowed just four over their past two games, or the one that lost six of seven prior to this two game stretch? Jake Oettinger should be in the goal tonight and he’s been pretty solid for the Stars against the Avalanche – he was the one who kept them in the shootout game and he only allowed two goals.

For me, this comes down to the hotter goalie. Oettinger is having a really nice season, but Georgiev has been very good lately so I’m backing the Avalanche here for the win at -110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024