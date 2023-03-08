Grab the Points With These Two Teams Tonight

Videos by OutKick

The conference tournaments are here! Well, technically they’ve been here. Over the past few days, some tournaments have already started, but now we get some of the bigger named conferences starting today. I’m going to stick with the same format we’ve had this entire season. I’ll give two plays with a bit longer explanations then I’ll share anything else that I have.

Boston College vs. North Carolina, 7:00 ET

If any team needs a hot start to the conference tournament it is North Carolina. They are on the bubble to get into the big dance and it would be bad news if they lose early or struggle through any of the games. They would be the first preseason ranked #1 team to not make the tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams. Luckily for them, they get a matchup that should be easy enough with the Boston College. North Carolina is just 3-3 over their past six games and 4-6 over their past ten so it hasn’t been a great stretch for them. They did face Boston College at home this season and were able to win by eight points. This will be as close to a home game as possible for North Carolina. Boston College has been a bit better lately with four wins in their past five games and are 6-4 over their last ten games. I don’t think there is much of a question about who wins this game – it should be North Carolina. However, I don’t think it is fair to assume they will coast in this and I think Boston College can keep it close enough if Quinten Post, their stud forward, can neutralize Armando Bacot. I’ll take the 11.5 points with Boston College.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 ET

Ohio State had an absolute disaster of a season this year. After starting the year 10-3 and looking very promising, they went just 3-15 over their past 18 contests. They don’t have much hope in this tournament. Wisconsin comes into the game with a 17-13 record. They’ve won just two of their past five games. They also have had some blips lately. They are just 5-5 over their past ten games, but they also are 5-8 over their past 13 contests. In the only contest between the two squads this season, we saw Wisconsin take down Ohio State on the road and win by 5 points. Now they play in a neutral site of the United Center. Wisconsin almost certainly has the defensive edge in this game and it will make life very tough for the Buckeyes. I’m not sold that either team is great offensively, so maybe the under is worth a look, but I’m not understanding the love for Ohio State in this game. It seems like their team has given up on the season. I’ll take Wisconsin +2 in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised for them to win the game outright.

Some of the other plays I like tonight are to back Stanford over Utah in this game. I think they are the right side in this game, it is a pick’em so I’d be a bit cautious. I think that Oregon State and Arizona State will also go higher than the 131 total that they have posted. Both are efficient enough offensively to score in the mid to high 60s that we need to get over this total.

