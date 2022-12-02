Grab the Points with the Giants in Divisional Game

Commanders vs. Giants, 1 ET

The Giants and Commanders square off in a matchup of two teams that are normally out of it by now, but are still in contention this year. As we see the battle between the Commanders, the first of two back-to-back (kind of, the Commanders have a bye week) between the two squads, we see them being a road favorite. Let’s take a look if that’s the correct side or not.

The Commanders have quietly put together a nice three-game winning streak and won four of their past five games. The Vikings game was the only one they lost and they were in that game as well with only a three-point loss in that one. Their defense has been very solid lately and have only allowed 21 points once in their past five games. In three of the four, they allowed less than 20 points. Their biggest change lately has been the offense. Taylor Heinicke has been solid for them and has won five of the past six games. The only issue is that he has five interceptions in those six games. It isn’t really a revolutionary game that he’s produced or something, he has also thrown over 250 yards just once this season.

The Giants defense lately hasn’t been able to contain people and they’ve lost three of their past four games. After winning six of seven games to start the year, they fell apart recently and I’m not sure they have the capability of getting back on track. It will start with their defense. They need to improve their secondary and be able to stop some of the passing attacks that seem to have figured out how to keep moving the ball on them. Daniel Jones still doesn’t seem to be the answer at quarterback and if they stop the run, it will be hard for Jones to lead the Giants to victory.

I lean towards the under in this game. You have two teams that average under 40 points per game combined. Their defenses also hold opponents to basically 40 points each. The only issue is that’s such a low number that too many things could happen to keep the under from cashing. Instead, I’m going to take the Giants with the points. I feel like they are being bit disrespected here and getting points at home. As more of a game that should be a pick’em, I will take the points and hope the Giants can win outright. Giants +2.5

