Grab the Points with the Bruins

UCLA vs. Oregon, 3:30 ET

This could potentially be the game of the week between UCLA and Oregon. I’m excited to see what happens here with the two teams in a PAC-12 matchup. Oregon has only lost one game this season but both teams are sitting in first place. We have two high-powered offenses and top teams in the country. If anything, this should be a competitive and fun game to watch.

UCLA is now playing its third consecutive game against a top-15 team in the country. They’ve scored at least 40 points against both of them. Their offense looks great, led by Heisman candidate Dorian Thompson-Robinson. On the season, Thompson-Robinson has 15 touchdown passes and is spreading the ball around to receivers really nicely. In addition, their running back Zach Charbonnet is a nice change of pace that allows them to keep defenses on their toes. The Bruins attack in a lot of different ways and are an exciting squad. They do allow more yards than I’d like to see out of a team that wants to keep claiming up the rankings, but part of that is because teams need to throw so often to keep up with them.

So I’ve praised the offense of UCLA, but Oregon actually averages slightly more points and yards than the Bruins. The Ducks have scored over 40 points in their last five games – which also might make Georgia holding them to just three points in the season opener even more impressive. I do think they’ve had the easier schedule to this point, and even with the decisive victories over every opponent they’ve played (with the exception of their loss to Georgia and a close game against Washington State) I think they might not be the better team in this one. Similarly to UCLA, they are allowing a lot of passing yards, but again, teams do that because they are playing from behind so often.

I mentioned that I think UCLA is the better team, and I think I will take the points here with them. They can put up points against pretty much anyone and while this is likely to be a shootout, I think in the 4th quarter it slows down a bit and we get a closer game, or even overtime. It is likely that the game goes over, but 72 is a really high total. I’m taking the points with UCLA in a pretty evenly matched game.

