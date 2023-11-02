Grab The Points With TCU Tonight

Videos by OutKick

TCU vs. Texas Tech, 7:00 ET

College Football hasn’t had as much of my attention this season with baseball playoffs, hockey starting, and of course the NFL. But, now that baseball is over (and was once again profitable for Outkick readers), I am going to try and lock in to more College Football plays. The schedule this year has more games during the week than I remember, which gives us more opportunities to bet on a sport many of us love. Tonight, we look toward the matchup between TCU and Texas Tech.

How the mighty have fallen. Well, not mighty, I guess. TCU had a really good season last year and made it to the National Championship only to be embarrassed by Georgia, which was pretty much the inevitable outcome for anyone who made it to play the Bulldogs. This season has been a struggle though as they are just 4-4 on the season. They opened the year with a shocking loss to Colorado (I was on the wrong side of that, thinking TCU could cover a 20+ point spread). What is going well for TCU this season? Occasionally, their offense looks really good. They run a ton of plays and look to get up to the line quickly. They also have a solid enough defensive line – they lead the Big 12 with 20 sacks. Aside from that, not much has gone right. They are coming off of an embarrassing loss to Kansas State, a team they beat for the Big 12 Championship last season. They did have an off week last week so they should have plenty of time to prepare for another fast-paced offense in the Red Raiders. This may come down to which team can stop the run and I do think TCU might be more equipped for that.

Texas Tech hosts TCU tonight. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Texas Tech and TCU are both struggling this year and have one more thing in common: they’ve both faced the same two opponents in their last two games. TCU was able to beat BYU 44-11 and Texas Tech lost that game 27-14. They both lost to Kansas State, but Texas Tech made it much more competitive. The question in this one is how healthy is Texas Tech? They have at least nine players on the injury report. Their quarterback, Behren Morton, could make a return to the lineup after being hurt since Week 4. Statistically, TCU has allowed a lot of running yards to opponents though so containing start back Tahj Brooks could be an issue. Texas Tech’s running game has been reliable, but as I mentioned, TCU gets a solid push from their front line and does put pressure on the backfield. I think they try to sell out to stop the run and hope that their secondary can stop any passing attack from Texas Tech. With questions at who will play quarterback and how healthy their quarterback is that should play into the defensive gameplan of TCU to stop the run.

Taking college teams on the road when they are close matchups usually backfires on me. I like the way TCU lines up for this game though. They should be the healthier team and I think Texas Tech’s offense will be one-dimensional tonight. If that is the case, TCU should be able to get some stops in the backfield and prevent Texas Tech’s running game from getting rolling. I’m going to take TCU with the points tonight and I think they probably even win the game outright but I’ll take the 3.

