Grab the Points in Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina State, 7:30 ET

If you’ve been watching football on Thursday night, it is typically the NFL. But, if you want to watch more entertaining football, college football is probably the way to go. I can’t promise this will be a really fun or entertaining game, but I do think it should be an interesting one for a few reasons.

Virginia Tech is struggling to get much going right now on offense. They were slightly better against Miami in their last game, but they probably should’ve been more effective with how terrible Miami has been this season. They’ve lost their past four games and they’ve only scored more than twice in one of them. Their two wins on the year weren’t against impressive teams either. In one game, they beat Boston College 27-10 and beat Wofford 27-7 early in the year. It is likely they struggle a bit against the North Carolina State defense that is allowing just under 17 points per game on the season. Quarterback Grant Wells is struggling to make things happen and has just seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he might be the better quarterback in the game.

North Carolina State was having a nice campaign and has only lost to ranked opponents. Devin Leary was off to a nice start for the team that climbed up to #24th in the rankings, but he was lost for the season in a game against Florida State. Now, they are turning to Jack Chambers at quarterback. In this situation, it is somewhat like going from a Mustang to a Prius. Chambers is capable, he makes an impact with his legs, but he hasn’t led the team to a touchdown in the game against Syracuse or his limited play against Florida State. He does have extra time to learn the offense and connect with receivers having not played for almost two weeks, so maybe the offense improves.

This is a very low total at just 39 points. My initial lean would be to play the over because of how low it is, but I don’t know that Chambers and his team will instantly be better on offense just because they had extra time. I’m going to take the points with Virginia Tech, but to be honest, I might grab it at 14 at -125 just to protect myself a bit, but I really wouldn’t be shocked if this game was close. They aren’t a great team, but North Carolina State is different without Leary.

