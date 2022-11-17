Grab the Points in SMU vs. Tulane

SMU vs. Tulane, 7:30 ET

We had a really nice day with our MAC play yesterday between Eastern Michigan and Kent State. I touched on the spread and we took the 7.5 points. I also said to sprinkle the moneyline in the game and we took that down. Even gave out the under as an angle for the game—all three hit. I needed a night like this and hope this is the start of a nice streak.

SMU has been on a roll three out of the past four weeks. In the four wins they’ve had over the past five weeks, they’ve averaged 50.8 points per game. They’ve also allowed 38.5 points per game so they haven’t been absolutely dominant. That’s actually in line with most of the season as they’ve been able to put up points, but they allow quite a bit as well. They rack up yards in just about any game, but they can’t seem to stop anyone. They recently played Cincinnatti and they have a pretty decent defense. SMU was still able to put up 27 points on that defense. Tulane has a really strong defense and I do think it will be a challenge for Tanner Mordecai to get going in this one. If he does, though, expect Tulane to be upset. With 27 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions on the season, Mordecai has been awesome, but this will be a challenge.

Tulane has been good this season and even come into this game as the 21st-ranked team in the nation. They should be, and are, the favorite in this game, but I do think this will be a close matchup. Their rushing attack will be a focal point of the night in my estimation. SMU allows a ton of yards on the ground to opponents and Tulane has found success in the running game all year. In order for them to win, their defense will need to stop the passing game of SMU, but they’ve seen success there as they’ve only allowed 175.5 passing yards per game this year. They’ve also held opponents to 19 points per game on average.

If you can predict who will control the pace, I think you can pick who will win this game. For example, if it is a fast-paced game, SMU will likely win it. If it is slower, and there are fewer possessions, Tulane probably wins it. I think this game is more of a tossup and I’m taking the points in a game like that. It wouldn’t shock me at all to see SMU win this, but I’m not going to touch the moneyline. Give me SMU +3.5 at -110.

