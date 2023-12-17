Grab The Points In Potential Playoff Preview

Videos by OutKick

Ravens vs. Jaguars, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football gets a little bit of luster in this Week 15 contest as we see what could potentially be a playoff preview. I am the king of complaints about primetime games, but as far as they go, this is a pretty solid game and matchup. I’m excited to see what is going to happen with this one and think I found an angle. So, what we have tonight is a game and play between the Ravens and the Jaguars.

The Ravens are coming into this game at 10-3 and looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. They have a defense that can keep up with pretty much any opponent, and they have a quarterback that isn’t exactly lighting up the world statistically but keeps plays alive. Lamar Jackson is currently sitting at third in the ranks for Vegas odds to land the MVP award and it is extremely deserved. Jackson has a talented offensive line, which might be all he needs as he can scramble for first downs regularly and passes the ball with surprising accuracy. The Ravens are playing good football right now too as they have won seven of their past eight contests. Their past two losses have been to division rivals. The other was an overtime loss to the Colts. The fact that the Ravens are in the position they are in without a receiver that will reach 1,000 yards is amazing to me. This game should pose a challenge as the Jaguars are the fourth-best run-stopping team in football. This could be a big game for Zay Flowers or Odell Beckham Jr. as the Jaguars are struggling to get good coverage.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jacksonville was once the laughingstock of the league and consistently one of the worst teams. Remember just a few years ago, they were talked about being the team that was most likely to move over to London. The Jaguars still travel to London fairly regularly, but the team is much better than when those rumors were floating around. Last week, it looked like Trevor Lawrence was going to miss a game with a high ankle sprain. The tough SOB decided to play despite the pain – and an injury that would knock most guys out of competition. He didn’t have a great game, but he had to make 50 pass attempts. He ended up throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions but completing just 56% of passes. This will be an even tougher game as he has to face the Ravens defense that has been very solid. On the year, the Ravens are second in the league in yards allowed. It isn’t just their passing defense – that has been spectacular – their rushing defense has been very good. I do think the Jaguars are capable of competing with the Ravens but I’m not overly confident they can win the game.

This is an important game for the Jaguars as they are still fighting to win the division and secure a playoff spot. The Ravens defense has traveled well and played pretty well overall, but I’m seeing a bit of signs of slipping and some cracks that don’t seem to have been there before. I’m going to take the Jaguars with the points in this one. They are at home and the Ravens have been playing close games lately if the Jaguars can slow down the rushing attack, I think it is reasonable to expect that they can at least deal with the Ravens passing game. I’ll take the 3.5 with the Jaguars at home.

