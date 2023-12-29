Grab The Points In Game With Many Missing Players

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame, 2:00 ET

When the season started everyone had their eyes on one game that they want to play in: the National Championship Game. That, obviously, is only possible for two teams in the entire country. I’d suggest that only one of the teams in this game had their sights set on the game, and the expectation that they could at least compete for it. However, both teams settle for this Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl as Oregon State takes on Notre Dame.

Oregon State is one of those teams that put together a decent season, but you never really thought they would be one of the best teams in the nation. For example, you’d look at the schedule and know they are going to be a tough team to play, but not an unbeatable opponent. That is reflected in their 8-4 record. This season saw them lose to Washington State early in the year as they were on the road. They didn’t lose again until their eighth game when they faced Arizona on the road. That was one they should’ve taken down, but perhaps it was a letdown spot after they beat the ranked UCLA team a week prior. The last two games of the season were against Washington, a team that did make the College Football Playoffs, and Oregon, another team that was on the verge of playing in it. They made a game of the one against Washington, but they were throttled by Oregon the next week. On the season, their quarterback, DJ Uiageleli, had a nice campaign but is now in the transfer portal and will sit this game out which cuts into the confidence that the Beavers have what it takes to pull out a victory in this one. They also will be missing a tack, receiver, and their running back.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is one of many players missing for this game. (Credit: Getty Images)

Notre Dame is the most overhyped school in the history of colleges. The luster behind this program couldn’t possibly align with the reality of the results. The truth is, they are a good football school but haven’t won really anything in years. They started the season with four easy wins and none of them over anyone of substance. Then they fell to Ohio State in a really good game. Their other two losses came against Louisville and Clemson. As far as this game, like Oregon State, Notre Dame will be without their starting quarterback. Sam Hartman has decided to skip this game and the Fighting Irish will need to find someone else to lead their offense. That levels the playing field a bit in this one, but they are also missing their running back as well. It appears that Notre Dame has taken more of a hit on the defensive side of the ball than Oregon State in this one as well.

Betting these Bowl Games can be tough. It is often about who is on the field, but focusing on who isn’t there is how you have to start. Notre Dame is missing a ton of players, and so is Oregon State. So how do you bet a game where there are so many people missing and that haven’t seen the field much this season? In this case, you take the points. I think both teams will have a lot to figure out on both sides of the ball so I don’t have a play on the total. I do think Oregon State can pull this one off and will take the points in this game. The biggest concern is that they won’t have their coach or even new coach in this game.

