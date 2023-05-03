Grab Bieber, Guardians At A Discount

Videos by OutKick

Guardians vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

Sometimes I just lock into a series and put a play on all three games. That’s what is happening here. Does it get old for the reader to hear about it? Maybe, but ultimately you’re looking for a play. If it is a winner, that’s really all that matters. I think I have a winner for the Guardians vs. Yankees.

Cleveland stole the series opener, and I was wrong about it. I mean, kind of. I said they would take the first five innings and they didn’t. They couldn’t figure out Yankee starter, Diego German, and he pitched into the eighth inning. Finally, the bats broke loose against him and the bullpen in the late innings as they won the game 3-2. I largely relied on the starter in that game and it was a case where I just chose poorly because I was more worried about the Guardians bullpen. I’m once again going to rely on the starter in this one as we get one of the better in baseball, Shane Bieber. Bieber has started the year pretty well overall with a 2.88 road ERA and he’s better during night games. The Yankees haven’t exactly struggled to get hits against him, but they also aren’t scoring a ton of runs when he faces them.

The Cleveland Guardians look to win the series finale against the Yankees. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Yankees not struggling to get hits, but struggling to score runs kind of sums up their offense to this point in the season. They have over 220 hits, but their not much ahead of the Guardians in runs scored this season. That has to change if they want to get their playoff hopes back alive this year. Unfortunately, I do think runs will be tough to come by in this one. Cleveland shouldn’t have much trouble if it is like the other games that Clarke Schmidt has thrown for the Yankees. Schmidt has allowed at least three runs in every start this season. Only one of those starts were the runs unearned. Coincidentally enough, the only time the Yankees have won a game where Schmidt was involved was against the Guardians.

I think this is too much of a discount on the Guardians in this game. Bieber is capable of going out and shutting down the Yankees, even if he doesn’t look super sharp to start the year. Schmidt is going to allow runs, that’s been consistent. I’ll take the Guardians to win the game at -135. If you prefer, and the prop is available, I do like Guardians to win the first five and full game as well.

