Governor Kemp Shares Final Argument with Clay Travis

“I’m so proud of our state…we live in the greatest state in the country to live, work, and raise our families,” Governor Kemp told Clay Travis.

The governor discussed how the voter participation rate is up in Georgia, both on the democratic and republican side, which he said is “a good thing, we want people to participate.”

Governor Kemp also voiced how he is fighting against the ideals of Stacey Abrams, saying “we’re in the fight for the soul of our state.”

Watch Clay Travis and Governor Kemp’s full conversation here: