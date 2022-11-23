Government Report Advocates to Bring Back Mask Mandates Due to ‘Long COVID’

The U.S. department of Health and Human Services recently released a report saying that mask mandates should return to protect those with “long COVID.”

The report, which was covered by Fox News, is an absurdist misrepresentation of reality. As with much of government narratives, it’s designed to advocate for policy instead of being objective evidence.

According to Fox, the report says that ending mandates has endangered those with long COVID.

“The lifting of mask mandates and indifferent attitude toward masking and social distancing typical in many public and private places further isolates people with Long COVID,” they said. As a result, policymakers should “encourage or mandate policies and protocols regarding masking and social distancing in public spaces.”

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Joe Biden puts on his mask after speaking during an event at Germanna Community College February 10, 2022 in Culpeper. Virginia. During his remarks, Biden highlighted the work his administration has done on lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This comes on the heels of far left cities openly changing their recommendations to encourage residents return to face coverings.

In response to a slight increase in cases, Los Angeles immediately returned to pushing for what we know doesn’t work.

Masks Don’t Work

These delusional suggestions ignore the inarguable reality that masks don’t work.

They also ignore that “long COVID” is almost entirely aligned with psychological effects.

For those in the media and apparently in HHS, that means we must return to mask mandates. In the real world, however, it’s a clear indication that “long COVID” is mostly psychosomatic.

They’re wrong in multiple ways.

Masks can’t prevent or protect “long COVID” because they don’t work. And “long COVID” is more associated with mental health regardless.

That hasn’t stopped “experts” like Dr. Fauci from purposefully advocating for endless masking:

Fauci says you should feel great when you wear a mask and you look terrific. I hate this dude. He should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/2p7UOKuzUI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2022

Normalizing this behavior by saying that people “look terrific” when pointlessly covering their face is ludicrous.

But Fauci has to continue pushing a lie, because saying otherwise would mean admitting he was wrong about masks. That’s an intolerable outcome, so the lies continue.

COVID extremists like Fauci will never stop relentlessly refusing to return to normal life.

Fauci will never accept that COVID is an endemic virus that will infect everyone, regardless of “precautions.” So he says families should get COVID tests for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Fauci says you should get a covid test before you have Thanksgiving dinner with your family. I don’t think I’ve ever hated anyone more in American politics than Fauci. Not even a close second, honestly. pic.twitter.com/XaUU5llTrN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2022

Listening to people like him has caused irreparable, long lasting damage. Real damage, not “long COVID” damage.

If HHS has their way, they’ll continue hurting people pointlessly to placate a terrified populace unwilling to accept reality.