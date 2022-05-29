Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive For COVID 10 Days After Receiving 2nd Booster Shot

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsom will be in isolation until at least June 2 and will be working remotely through his quarantine. The California Governor’s Press Office said in a statement that Newsom is experiencing mild symptoms. Newsom is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received two booster shots as recent as May 18. He will begin taking Paxlovid to combat the virus.

Newsom will reportedly follow California’s SMARTER Plan, which includes testing negative before leaving quarantine. According to Newsom’s Press Office, the plan hopes to combat the virus by, “testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease.”

“As outlined in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment, the Governor will test prior to leaving isolation,” the statement reads. “The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.”

After learning that Newsom came down with COVID-19, OutKick’s Clay Travis had the following reaction:

Despite four covid shots in the last year, California governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for covid. I just wish he would take the virus more seriously. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 28, 2022

“Despite four covid shots in the last year, California governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for covid,” Travis wrote, via Twitter. “I just wish he would take the virus more seriously.”

