Got An Extra $10 Million Lying Around? You Might Have Enough To Buy A Collection Of Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup Jerseys

Experts project that a collection of Lionel Messi jerseys from the 2022 World Cup will sell for a high price at auction. Like, a record-breaking amount.

Auction house Sotheby’s projects that the assortment of uniforms could sell for $10 million. Should that be the final price tag, it would set the record for highest price for a “sports memorabilia collection.” The collection will go on auction at Sotheby’s in New York on Nov. 30.

A collection of Lionel Messi’s (center) jerseys cold sell for a record-breaking price. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

“The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi’s valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all-time,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectables, told The Daily Mail. “The sale of these six shirts stands as a monumental occasion in auction history, offering fans and collectors a connection to Messi’s crowning achievement.”

The collection includes jerseys from:

Two group stage games

The Round-of-16 match against Australia

The quarterfinal against the Netherlands

The semifinal against Croatia

The first half of the final against France

Messi’s World Cup Performance Puts High Price Tag On Collection

Personally, if I had an extra $10 million lying around (gosh that would be nice), I don’t think I’d spend it on this collection. Messi is soccer’s GOAT, and one of the best athletes in sports history. But $10 million? Imagine all the other things I could do with that money, like fill my truck’s gas tank and buy groceries.

But there are some people who will pay that hefty price tag for Messi’s jerseys. Honestly, more power to whoever lands this collection, since it’s from an incredible run by the sport’s greatest player.

Like we’ve seen countless times in the past, Messi excelled in the pressure moments. The Argentinian striker recorded seven goals and three assists in just seven games, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest scorer.

He also recorded a goal and an assist in the final, in which La Albiceleste knocked off the defending world champions. Many sports reporters claimed it was the best World Cup final ever, and it’s hard to argue with that.

Given how historic that tournament in Qatar was, it’s easy to see why so many fans want this collection. But whoever wants it the most needs to be ready to fork over a hefty price.