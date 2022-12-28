Google Explains Anti-Semitic ‘Jew’ Definition

On Tuesday, the leading Google result for the word “Jew” defined the term as a “bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way.”

The search engine reverted the definition back to its noun form — “A member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism” — in the afternoon after fierce backlash online.

“When one enters ‘jew’ into the Google search engine, a grotesque antisemitic trope comes up. This is unacceptable @Google,” tweeted @StopAntisemitism.

In response, the Google Search Liaison Twitter account has responded to various tweets with the following explanation and apology:

“Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked this & passed along feedback to the partner for further review.”

Moreover, the statement appears under various tweets about the search result on Tuesday:

Our apologies. Google licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. We only display offensive definitions by default if they are the main meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked this & passed along feedback to the partner for further review. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 27, 2022

Explanation

Not to defend a Big Tech platform, particularly one as deceitful as Google, but its explanation is consistent with its support page description of the Dictionary feature.

“Dictionary boxes show definitions from third-party expert sources and might include related images, pronunciations, translations, and other information,” reads the website.

Adding, “Google doesn’t create, write, or modify definitions. Dictionary results don’t reflect the opinions of Google.”

The Google search result for “Jew” on Tuesday

Finally, Google’s policy states it “only display[s] an offensive definition by default when it’s the main meaning of the term.”

As for the third-party responsible for the definition change, the Simon Wiesenthal Center tells Fox News Digital it does not believe the amplification of the verb stereotype was an error.

Rather, SWC considers this a “manipulation to present [an] anti-Semitic definition as [the ]main use of [the] word.”