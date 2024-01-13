Good Karma: Jordan Love Helps Stranger That Was Stuck In Snow

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love knows he needs everybody and everything on his side when his team takes on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in an NFC Wild Card game.

So if that means doing whatever he can to get some good karma sent his way – so be it, regardless how cold it is.

Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift…what can’t he do?



That’s my qb 💚🥹 pic.twitter.com/qv0p3Q5Jiz — allie adames (@AllieKurowski) January 12, 2024

JORDAN LOVE – TALENTED, AND A NICE GUY?!

A new photo making the rounds across the Internet by Twitter user @AllieKuorwski shows the star quarterback that replaced Aaron Rodgers this past year posing with Kuorwski’s niece in front of what looks like a snowy parking lot.

“OMG Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift… what can’t he do? That’s my QB!” the tweet read.

Love can be seen wearing a Packers hoodie in the photo because he’s a company guy and one heck of a team player – even with strangers apparently!

Extreme #Blizzard Conditions are unfolding slowly across Green Bay, #Wisconsin this afternoon. I saw many semis jack-knifed, cars in the ditches, and whiteout conditions in open areas along I-43 NB. The worst will happen tonight! #WIwx @NWSGreenBay



Contact… pic.twitter.com/FsksfJXC9c — Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) January 12, 2024

COWBOYS ARE -7 FAVORITES

Green Bay has been getting rocked with snow this past week but they aren’t anywhere done yet. The National Weather Service has issued Green Bay’s first blizzard warning since 2018 with 10-15 inches of snow expected to shut down the city.

In a surprising move, the Packers didn’t move up their travel plans and are banking on being able to fly out tomorrow. Personally if it was me I would have gotten the hell out today. Last thing you need if you’re about to play a must-win playoff football game is to want to be stressed or stuck on an airplane runway for hours.

We shall see on Sunday if Jordan Love’s good deed goes a long way or if nice guys finish last.