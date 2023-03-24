Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Is Going Off Against UCLA, Mixes Defense For A Sweet Bucket

Videos by OutKick

Gonzaga (3) star Drew Timme is a mustache’d scoring machine!

The Bulldogs big man is having an outstanding individual performance against UCLA (2) in the Sweet Sixteen.

Timme pulled out all the tricks during a second-half drive that will be the highlight of the game, regardless of who wins.

Just minutes into the second half, Timme spun his way into the paint and pulled off a nasty euro to score a flashy layup past several Bruins.

WATCH:

I have ran out of adjectives to describe Drew Timme.



Just watch: pic.twitter.com/oOicPLDf6K — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 24, 2023

At one point, UCLA led by 13 points. The Zags have been trailing for the majority of the contest, but Timme is keeping the team on the Bruins’ heels.

Gonzaga finally caught up to the Bruins when the game was tied at 59, with nine minutes left. The Zags capped a 9-0 run and took the lead at 61.

Timme scored 19 points in the first half and is up to 35 points (11 rebounds).

Drew Timme has 19 points at halftime. He has already passed these guys on the all-time NCAA Tournament scoring list:



🏀 Bill Walton

🏀 Patrick Ewing

🏀 Miles Simon

🏀 Reggie Williams

🏀 Jerry Lucas

🏀 Nick Collison

🏀 Danny Ferry

🏀 Grant Hill



Up next: Jerry West. — John Fisher (@JohnnyPhisher) March 24, 2023

🚨 THIS JUST IN: Doctors have released X-rays of Drew Timme and it turns out he has a bad case of DOGITIS 🤦🏾‍♂️ #MarchMadness #gozags pic.twitter.com/3tdBQkVvrm — Jaylen M. Holloway (Jay) (@jaytheTVguy) March 24, 2023