Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Is Going Off Against UCLA, Mixes Defense For A Sweet Bucket

Videos by OutKick
Gonzaga (3) star Drew Timme is a mustache’d scoring machine!
The Bulldogs big man is having an outstanding individual performance against UCLA (2) in the Sweet Sixteen.
Timme pulled out all the tricks during a second-half drive that will be the highlight of the game, regardless of who wins.
Just minutes into the second half, Timme spun his way into the paint and pulled off a nasty euro to score a flashy layup past several Bruins.
WATCH:
At one point, UCLA led by 13 points. The Zags have been trailing for the majority of the contest, but Timme is keeping the team on the Bruins’ heels.
Gonzaga finally caught up to the Bruins when the game was tied at 59, with nine minutes left. The Zags capped a 9-0 run and took the lead at 61.
READ: GONZAGA STAR DREW TIMME DROPS F-BOMB ON LIVE TV
Timme scored 19 points in the first half and is up to 35 points (11 rebounds).
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok