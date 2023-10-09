Big 12 In Talks To Add Gonzaga, Eyes Basketball Super Conference: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

It appears Gonzaga’s dreams of joining a major conference aren’t dead just yet.

There had been some chatter several months ago that the Bulldogs could be in the mix to join the Big 12 as a basketball member, but those dreams appeared to die when the conference chose to add Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

It appeared the door had been shut for good on Gonzaga’s hopes of getting out of the WCC. To quote the great Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friends.”

Gonzaga reportedly in talks to join the Big 12. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Big 12 reportedly resumes talks with Gonzaga.

The Big 12 is, once again, kicking the tires on adding the Bulldogs after already making massive expansion moves.

The two sides have “resumed top-level discussions about the possibility of the school joining the conference in all sports, perhaps as early as next year,” according to Seth Davis at The Messenger.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark presented the plan to potentially add Gonzaga last week during the conference’s meetings in Dallas, according to the same report. The hope is to get the team in the Big 12 by the start of next season, but it remains unclear if that’s realistic.

Will Gonzaga join the Big 12? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Big 12 is trying to build an unstoppable basketball conference.

The addition of Gonzaga would mean one big thing for the Big 12:

It would make the conference an even bigger juggernaut than it already is in basketball.

The conference will consist of Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa State, TCU and West Virginia. All of those teams have had recent success, and programs like ASU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah and Oklahoma State all certainly have the resources to compete in college basketball, even if they don’t have consistent success.

Adding Gonzaga would give the Big 12 an even more stacked college basketball lineup, and it already has arguably the best in America.

There’s a serious case to be made the conference could regularly get eight to 10 teams into the NCAA Tournament if the Bulldogs join. Even if they don’t, the conference remains loaded and adding Arizona is going to be huge for the brand.

Will the Big 12 add Gonzaga? The conference is already loaded with great basketball programs. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It certainly seems like Gonzaga has outgrown the WCC, and it looks like a ticket to the Big 12 might be waiting for the Bulldogs. Welcome to the chaos of realignment. Just when you think you’re out it pulls you back in.