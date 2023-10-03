Golfer Uncorks 579-Yard Drive At Wyoming Course, Sets New World Record, Wants To Go Even Further

Videos by OutKick

While U.S. professional golfers were picking up the pieces and heading home from the disastrous Ryder Cup, professional long-drive competitor Kyle Berkshire was in Wyoming Monday where he set a new world record long drive that has the golf world rattled.

Berkshire stepped onto the 12th tee at Rochelle Ranch, a public course, with the objective of hitting his tee shot over the 13th hole, over a piece of the 18th fairway, and then onto a landing spot near the green on No. 16.

Then the two-time World Long Drive Champion, using his balls to the walls…swing out of your shoes approach to uncorking monster bombs, unleashed a rocket that will have golfers around the world talking. The Cowboy State Daily reported that the drive was so far that it was a “two-minute cart ride from where Berkshire teed off to where the ball landed.”

Now that’s some serious carry and roll.

“We measured a ball speed of 233 mph in 52-degree weather. I don’t know of two other people in the world that can do that,” Berkshire, 26, told the news outlet after his performance. “I am going to come back here next summer when it’s 85 degrees and go for 600. In fact, I bet I could hit one 630, maybe 640 yards. Easy.”

Berkshire’s drive beat the old long-drive record by 26 yards.

The details from Monday at Rochelle Ranch:

• Berkshire is 6-3, 215 pounds

• Air temperature: 52

• Cobra driver

• Record drive came on his eighth ball

• 233 mph ball speed

• Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

• Record drive carried 515 yards

• 11 seconds in the air

• Rochelle Ranch plays 7,925 from the tips

• Elevation: 6,800 feet

Kyle Berkshire’s new world record long-drive started at the 12th tee box at Rochelle Ranch in Rawlins, WY and traveled over a section of the 18th hole, past the 15th hole and landed short of the green on No. 16. / Google Maps

Then Berkshire went into the club’s 19th hole and set a new world record ball speed of 241.6 mph and managed to not send one through the wall of the bar. That might actually be the most impressive thing this long driver accomplished all day.

If you’re looking to beat Berkshire at Rochelle Ranch, you’ll be happy to know it costs just $36 to play the course on weekends and just $33 during the week.