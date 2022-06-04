Golfer Danielle Kang Reveals Scary Tumor Diagnosis

Women’s golf sensation Danielle Kang admitted on Friday that she has a tumor on her spine.
Kang, who has spent the week trying to make the cut at the US Women’s Open, said that doctors spotted the tumor “a few weeks ago” and that she’s endured several treatment since then.
“I’ve gone through a lot of procedures so far, and with the process of elimination, we are narrowing it down,” she said Friday. “It’s going to take time.”
Doctors have not yet determined whether the tumor is malignant or benign.
Meanwhile, the health struggles have already taken their toll. Kang was forced to withdraw from the Lotte Championship and the Palos Verde Championship back in April because of the pain.
Despite those setbacks, Kang, 29, remains focused on the moment.
We wish Ms. Kang all the best in her health and career.
Sad news. I hope she makes a full and speedy recovery.