Golfer Allegedly Bites Off Playing Partner’s Nose, Faces Up To Seven Years In Prison

Shouting matches, fist fights, and even assault with a golf club are all relatively consistent occurrences on a golf course. A golfer biting his playing partner’s nose off? Well, that’s a new one.

Biloxi, Miss. native Mark Curtis Wells was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing the scene where he bit another man’s nose off, according to Bay St. Louis police.

Police stated that they responded to the attack shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast. Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said officers found the unnamed victim with a “disfiguring facial injury” after Wells had “bit the nose off.”

According to police, the incident occurred after the two men got into an argument about their round of golf earlier in the day at Bridges Golf Club, walking distance away from the casino.

“The argument continued throughout the day amongst several of the golf participants until it culminated in the casino parking lot,” police said. Wells fled the scene in a Tesla.

Bay St. Louis PD issue a press release about the Mississippi golfer who allegedly bit a man’s nose off.

Golfer Who Bit Man’s Nose Off Could Face Serious Time

Wells has been charged with felony mayhem and could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty. Shortly after being booked, he was released with a bond of $50,000.

While reports don’t mention anything about alcohol being involved, it certainly sounds like we have the dangerous trifecta of golf, gambling, and booze. Taking the party from the golf course to the casino may sound like a good move in theory, but it’s never a smart idea.

Anyone who has ever played in a remotely serious money game on the golf course and tipped over the very fine line of being buzzed to drunk knows that things can quickly get out of hand.

Out of hand and biting another man’s nose off, however, are two very different things.