Golf Influencer Karin Hart Keeps Up Her Pursuit Of Paige Spiranac’s Crown, Stacy Keibler Welcomes Summer & LSU Is One Win Away

LSU is one win away
If you like strikeouts and extra inning home runs then you probably loved Game 1 of Saturday’s College World Series Championship Series between Florida and LSU. The game had 36 strikeouts and an 11th inning home run that put the LSU Tigers one win away from a title.
LSU starter Ty Floyd set the tone in this one notching 17 strikeouts over 8 innings of work. However, the three earned runs he allowed left him without a decision in this one.
It was reliever Riley Cooper who picked up the win with three innings of work out of the bullpen. He kept the Florida offense, with the help of some strong fielding behind him, off the scoreboard.
That catch in the bottom of the 10th inning allowed for DH Cade Beloso’s heroics in the top of the 11th. The redshirt senior hit his second go-ahead home run in the College World Series.
This one off of Florida closer Brandon Neely was a no doubter that put LSU up 4-3. It was Beloso’s third hit and second RBI of the game.
Following the go-ahead blast off of Beloso’s bat, Cooper went back to work in the bottom of the 11th. The lefthander finished off his three innings with a strikeout – LSU’s 20th of the game – and some flexing.
The Tigers are now up 1-0 in the best of three series. Florida will have to win on Sunday to keep their season alive and force a Game 3.
Ben Shapiro reading rap lyrics will always be funny
This week Ben Shapiro decided it was time to read some more rap lyrics. His selection this time around was a Nicki Minaj hit.
Shapiro read the lyrics to Pound Town 2. As you might expect if you ever heard him read the lyrics to WAP, his version of the Nicki Minaj hit is hilarious.
“Pound Town 2 is the sequel. More pounding,” Shapiro jokes. “Pound Town 3 has I assume has Ewoks because this has Nicki Minaj in it.”
I don’t know about you, but I find Shapiro reading rap lyrics to be highly entertaining. So what did Nicki Minaj think about his brand of humor?
Let’s just say she’s not a fan.
