Golf Influencer Karin Hart Keeps Up Her Pursuit Of Paige Spiranac’s Crown, Stacy Keibler Welcomes Summer & LSU Is One Win Away

I’m back and ready to roll

Kicking off the summer with a trip to Florida was the right move. The more than eight hour drives down and back weren’t fun, but they were more than worth it.

The several days spent on a canal on Florida’s Space Coast were awesome. I’m rested, a little sunburned, but ready to roll as we navigate through the rest of the summer.

But enough about me, we’ve got Morning Screencaps to get to. As is the case with the best column on the internet, there’s a full slate of top notch content lined up.

LSU is one win away

If you like strikeouts and extra inning home runs then you probably loved Game 1 of Saturday’s College World Series Championship Series between Florida and LSU. The game had 36 strikeouts and an 11th inning home run that put the LSU Tigers one win away from a title.

LSU starter Ty Floyd set the tone in this one notching 17 strikeouts over 8 innings of work. However, the three earned runs he allowed left him without a decision in this one.

Good morning to the man, the myth, the legend – Ty Floyd@tyfloyd2525 | #ThePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/e4XfUIiOdx — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 25, 2023

It was reliever Riley Cooper who picked up the win with three innings of work out of the bullpen. He kept the Florida offense, with the help of some strong fielding behind him, off the scoreboard.

That catch in the bottom of the 10th inning allowed for DH Cade Beloso’s heroics in the top of the 11th. The redshirt senior hit his second go-ahead home run in the College World Series.

This one off of Florida closer Brandon Neely was a no doubter that put LSU up 4-3. It was Beloso’s third hit and second RBI of the game.

Following the go-ahead blast off of Beloso’s bat, Cooper went back to work in the bottom of the 11th. The lefthander finished off his three innings with a strikeout – LSU’s 20th of the game – and some flexing.

The Tigers are now up 1-0 in the best of three series. Florida will have to win on Sunday to keep their season alive and force a Game 3.

Ben Shapiro reading rap lyrics will always be funny

This week Ben Shapiro decided it was time to read some more rap lyrics. His selection this time around was a Nicki Minaj hit.

Shapiro read the lyrics to Pound Town 2. As you might expect if you ever heard him read the lyrics to WAP, his version of the Nicki Minaj hit is hilarious.

“Pound Town 2 is the sequel. More pounding,” Shapiro jokes. “Pound Town 3 has I assume has Ewoks because this has Nicki Minaj in it.”

Ben Shapiro reacting & reading the lyrics to Pound Town 2 by Sexxy red and Nicki Minaj 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ygnv4y4DAi — SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) June 21, 2023

I don’t know about you, but I find Shapiro reading rap lyrics to be highly entertaining. So what did Nicki Minaj think about his brand of humor?

Let’s just say she’s not a fan.

Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended https://t.co/cdlRA1bZ8Y pic.twitter.com/sK6CIh25Fd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2023

Next time I’ll be sure to add my dick. So you can suk it. Love you 😛🥰😘 https://t.co/8DhIsoOLj2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2023

Again, I’m glad to be back after a few days off. For the Screencaps crew, I’ll see you next Sunday. Now let’s do some scrolling before we get out of here this morning.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com. The inbox is always happy to welcome emails not from PR teams.

Numbers from :

Ground breaking research right here pic.twitter.com/Iu9u6UjxQi — Chris (@hornsupchris) June 23, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

The wind never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/SSpGALGoeD — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 24, 2023

Do you recognize this living room? pic.twitter.com/4SMqlZeAjj — I❤️80s (@IL0VEthe80s) June 24, 2023

That’s a lot of brainpower/market cap at risk ! 😱 pic.twitter.com/aZ6CjnDjU5 — Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) June 23, 2023

"Spaceballs" debuted in theatres today in 1987. The film's setting and characters parody the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as other sci-fi franchises including Star Trek, Alien and the Planet of the Apes films. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/Az3JEZhy50 — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) June 24, 2023

This is the guy that media says has no chance against senile Joe pic.twitter.com/0NLI6CQn6n — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2023

On June 23, 1991, Sega released the video game, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' pic.twitter.com/N9dw1pLS6A — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) June 24, 2023

They don’t make em like this anymore…pic.twitter.com/zv4Fu5b4HS — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) June 24, 2023

When you lie on your resume. pic.twitter.com/SY2kDPJXon — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) June 24, 2023

Big Papi had a special gift for The Captain's studio analyst debut…



A @derekjeter Red Sox jersey 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Doy3UFAxmI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

Fantastic to hear that Deion Sanders’ surgery went well, and he will hopefully avoid foot amputation as a result. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DZkKCq6eal — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 25, 2023

Pitcher didn’t get the lip sync memo during this field entrance 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y9OaxK38qE — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 25, 2023