Golf Influencer Bri Teresi Rocks A Masters-Inspired Bodysuit, Ivana Knoll’s Ready For Easter & Tiger Withdraws From The Masters

LIV Golf is in the lead at Augusta, Tiger withdraws due to injury

Hello, friends. Welcome to Sunday at the Masters. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Don’t look now, but one of those LIV Golf guys, who doesn’t take the game seriously and is in it for the money, has the lead at the Masters as the third round resumes on Sunday morning. Brooks Koepka’s name is at the top of the leaderboard entering today at 13 under.

For the second straight day the rain suspended play in Augusta on Saturday. The weather hasn’t had much of an effect on Koepka’s game through two plus rounds. The same can not be said for another big name golfer.

Tiger Woods was seen limping around during play yesterday and after making the cut at the Masters for a record-tying 23rd time, he has withdrawn due to injury. Woods was 9 over after completing seven holes of the third round on Saturday.

Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

With the weather delays, trees falling near fans, the outrage over the coverage on Saturday picking up after the leaders had teed off, and now Tiger withdrawing – it would be a real shame if Koepka took home the green jacket.

The road to Sunday has been filled with fits and starts, but tonight, someone dons the Green Jacket. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AvWI7YtdKO — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya took care of business at UFC 287

UFC 287 in Miami was a star-studded event. Everyone from NFL players to a former President were in the building to watch a stacked fight card headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya lost the belt to Pereira back in November at UFC 281 when he was on the wrong end of a knockout loss. It was the third straight fight he had lost to Pereira. Prior to their meeting inside the octagon, Pereira had defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing bouts.

The fight at UFC 287 ended with another knockout. This time, however, Adesanya was the one delivering it. He put Pereira to sleep in the second round of their main event fight with some huge punches.

Pereira had Adesanya up against the cage and it looked like he had him in some trouble. Adesanya was covered up for most of the shots and then unloaded some heavy shots that eventually knocked Pereira out cold.

Adesanya capped the KO off with a hammer fist before being pulled off by the referee and celebrated the win with some air arrows.

The full highlight of the Israel Adesanya V Alex Pereira fight pic.twitter.com/WIiM2uR522 — Ziri (@Uncleziri) April 9, 2023

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! 😱 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Who wants to go canping?

Who wants to go camping, each a bunch of beans, and fill up a giant can with farts? I might be missing something here, but that’s what I’m gathering from Bush’s Beans let’s go canping contest or whatever it is.

They took to social media with this pitch, “You’ve heard of #vanlife. Now, get ready for #canlife. We’re providing 3 lucky fans a chance to score a stay in the first ever Canper near 3 unique national parks around the Country as a part of our partnership with the @NationalParkFoundation.”

So far it’s a little odd, but okay, you get camp near a few national parks. That’s probably something that sounds pretty cool. Then they get to where things might go a little off the rails.

They add, “We’ll fuel your outdoor adventures with campsite essentials all while you stay cozy in our Canper.”

The fuel they speak of is beans, right? So the idea is to have three people fuel up on beans then hangout in a giant can together?

If that’s your kind of adventure then go for it.

For those who celebrate, Happy Easter. Hopefully you’ll be able to sneak away and watch Koepka finish off the competition and grab himself a green jacket.

Who says high gas prices can’t be fun pic.twitter.com/z4caGV9S5D — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) April 7, 2023

Watch till the end 🤣🐍 pic.twitter.com/RZL2wwCAXe — Bri Teresi (@briteresi) April 8, 2023

Day 3 of asking @Nike to be a jock strap model. I’m ready to fill that thing with all of this BDE https://t.co/scuGcI3CJJ — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) April 8, 2023

Folks out here offering Jon Rahm beers on his way in. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkHJQjR3bY — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2023

Fore Please, Hovland’s caddie now peeing pic.twitter.com/IIyWhD8fus — Jim Nantz’ big toe (@TimRantz) April 8, 2023

Gotta be the shoes 👠



@ __unclebigdaddy pic.twitter.com/APLaLGV2OI — GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) April 9, 2023

“Should have a look from here” pic.twitter.com/HJlhIAIkvP — DrunkByTheTurn (@DrunkByTheTurn_) April 8, 2023

UFC LOVES TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k2g7vQOp5r — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) April 9, 2023

UFC crowd tonight in Miami is going crazy for Trump. pic.twitter.com/joaANeWxSJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2023

Sandy Lyle is playing in his last Masters. He was on the 18th green when play was suspended on Friday, so he had to come back Saturday to finish things off. How'd he prep for his final two putts?



"A lot of tequila — and a bit of whiskey tasting at about 1 o'clock this morning." pic.twitter.com/E5IzHIPVYP — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 8, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has the UFC crowd chanting. “Let’s Go Brandon!”😂 pic.twitter.com/1a5gUE27N8 — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) April 9, 2023

“Rambis is going to score.”



“Not if I murder him he won’t.”



pic.twitter.com/qeVUe23Faq — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 9, 2023

Getting old, my doctor suggested getting a bar in the shower. Voila 🍷 pic.twitter.com/9M88S8NEiN — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) April 7, 2023