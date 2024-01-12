Golf Channel Catches PGA Tour Player Taking Leak Behind Tree During Sony Open, Narrowly Escapes Disaster

Videos by OutKick

For us regular golfers out there, it’s hard to relate to PGA Tour players given that the Tour is made up of the best players in the world. One thing the pros do have in common with literally anyone who has ever played a round of golf before is that when nature calls, you simply must answer, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing in a Tour event surrounded by constantly rolling cameras.

One PGA Tour player was caught answering the call on live television during Thursday’s opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Thankfully, the camera operator and producers were paying attention because it almost became a very revealing couple of seconds for the mystery man.

PGA Tour Player Takes A Leak Behind A Tree For Whole World To See

The now-viral clip starts off entirely innocent with Keegan Bradley lining up a putt. Seconds later, a player enters the shot, clearly unzips his pants, and does a half-ass job of hiding behind a tree.

Feels like a golfer in the background needed some relief. pic.twitter.com/Stzwrae09F — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 12, 2024

It’s a good thing the camera didn’t zoom in for a close-up of Bradley’s face because viewers would have had their attention pointed elsewhere with someone bound to lose their job in the process.

You can’t blame the player who ducked behind the tree.

First and foremost, there seemed to be all of about 19 fans on-site during Thursday’s opening round. He appeared to be far enough away from potential on-lookers and discrete enough in his mission to relieve himself. Secondly, you can’t expect these guys to simply hold it when you’re playing a golf tournament with a purse of $8.3 million.

Any blame simply must be directed towards the PGA Tour itself. Jon Rahm complained about the lack of restrooms on the course before bolting for LIV Golf, and while the Tour announced the addition of more facilities at the start of 2024, its still very clearly lacking given a player had to find a tree to hide behind.