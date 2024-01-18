Golden State Warriors Postpone Another Game In Wake Of Assistant Coach’s Death

Videos by OutKick
Golden State’s game against the Dallas Mavericks (24-18) on Friday has been postponed in the wake of the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
Milojevic, 46, suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Warriors (18-22) appeared in Utah for Wednesday’s game against the Jazz.
The NBA released a statement on Golden State’s second canceled game of the week, since Milojevic’s tragic passing. Friday’s game was scheduled at home for the Warriors.
“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors has been postponed due to the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.”
Milojevic passed away Wednesday morning, prompting the postponement of the Warriors-Jazz matchup.
The NBA community, as well as players and coaches, continue to mourn the beloved European coach and former hooper. Milojevic built a reputation as a guru for centers, fostering young European talent such as Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Clipper Ivica Zubac. He coached Jokic in Serbia for three years. As a player. Milojevic won MVP honors three times in the Adriatic League.
Condolences Pour Out For Dejan Milojevic
From social media to the postgame podium, NBA figures honored the late Serbian coach, praising his positive impact.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recruited Milojevic to aid in the development of former Warriors center James Wiseman. Milojevic coached with the Warriors for three seasons; he leaves behind two children and his wife, Natasa.
