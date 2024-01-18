Golden State Warriors Postpone Another Game In Wake Of Assistant Coach’s Death

Videos by OutKick

Golden State’s game against the Dallas Mavericks (24-18) on Friday has been postponed in the wake of the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

TURIN, ITALY – APRIL 09: #31 de Pamesa Valencia, Dejan Milojevic in action during the ULEB Cup Final 8 Pamesa Valencia Practice Time at the Palavela on April 9, 2008 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images)

Milojevic, 46, suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Warriors (18-22) appeared in Utah for Wednesday’s game against the Jazz.

The NBA released a statement on Golden State’s second canceled game of the week, since Milojevic’s tragic passing. Friday’s game was scheduled at home for the Warriors.

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors has been postponed due to the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.”

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing.



This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.



We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

Milojevic passed away Wednesday morning, prompting the postponement of the Warriors-Jazz matchup.

The NBA community, as well as players and coaches, continue to mourn the beloved European coach and former hooper. Milojevic built a reputation as a guru for centers, fostering young European talent such as Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Clipper Ivica Zubac. He coached Jokic in Serbia for three years. As a player. Milojevic won MVP honors three times in the Adriatic League.

Condolences Pour Out For Dejan Milojevic

From social media to the postgame podium, NBA figures honored the late Serbian coach, praising his positive impact.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recruited Milojevic to aid in the development of former Warriors center James Wiseman. Milojevic coached with the Warriors for three seasons; he leaves behind two children and his wife, Natasa.

Awful news today.. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevic’s family and the Warriors organization.. — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) January 17, 2024

Pocivaj u miru deki! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bdEFpijm8e — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 17, 2024

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Milojević’s family and to the entire Golden State organization. A terrible loss for the NBA community 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wOw31vYoJB — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 17, 2024

Coach Malone on the passing of Dejan Milojević.



Malone said he was talking with Steve Kerr, and Kerr wanted him to know how much Deki loved Nikola Jokić and how proud he was of him. pic.twitter.com/37NXENtLxz — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 18, 2024

Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic ran his opening play out of his late friend Dejan Milojevic’s playbook. The Raptors scored on it. https://t.co/vWBCou11VX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2024

Lakers honored Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a moment of silence following his death today. pic.twitter.com/OPGdTnjaQr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2024

"I told my guys that I loved them. And the opening play in the game was an ATO that Dejan, my friend, I learned that play from him and that's what he brought to the NBA."



Raptors Darko Rajakovic dedicated last night's win to Dejan Milojevic 🙏pic.twitter.com/ug343MPpgx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2024

I asked Bogi what it was like getting ready for tonight’s game after hearing the news of Dejan Milojevic’s passing:



“Yea, I was thinking…not showing up tonight when I couldn’t sleep and I was out of my routine obviously. Then I was like, he would not want me to do that.” pic.twitter.com/QR8aGb79sA — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) January 18, 2024

Mike Brown addressed the passing of Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic: pic.twitter.com/wTQWdIp4JT — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 17, 2024