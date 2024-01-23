Golden State Warriors Mark Return Since Assistant Coach’s Tragic Death

Videos by OutKick

Dejan Milojevic’s death rallied the NBA community, in memoriam of a celebrated coach and player. The Golden State Warriors assistant suffered a fatal heart attack during a private team dinner on Jan. 16. Milojevic died the following morning.

After two postponed games and a delay in practice, the Golden State Warriors officially returned on Monday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the players admitted to Monday’s emotional burden in their first practice back since Milojevic’s passing. Milojevic coached three seasons under head coach Steve Kerr.

"(Dejan) was a guy who just constantly saw the good in people."

– Steve Kerr on Dejan Milojević pic.twitter.com/sOo6sB2CRP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2024

Steve Kerr speaks on Dejan Milojevic’s passing. He’s wearing a shirt that says ‘brate’ which is Serbian for ‘brother’ pic.twitter.com/23PtfCpJ5a — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) January 22, 2024

Kerr called losing Milojevic the toughest hurdle of his career.

“It’s hard to describe that last week,” Kerr shared Monday. “Heartbreaking. Devastating. It’s the saddest thing I have ever been a part of in the NBA … The last five days have been full of the shock, the emotion, the extreme outpouring of love from all over the world.”

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Warriors players wore shirts that read, “Sometimes even the biggest fighters leave us.”

Milojevic, 46, gained prominence overseas as a three-time Adriatic League MVP. He developed Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in his rise overseas, along with Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac and more European bigs.

TURIN, ITALY – APRIL 09: #31 de Pamesa Valencia, Dejan Milojevic in action during the ULEB Cup Final 8 Pamesa Valencia Practice Time at the Palavela on April 9, 2008 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images)

Before Monday’s practice, the team watched a tribute game streamed from Milojevic’s hometown of Belgrade.

Partizan fans with a beautiful tribute to the late Dejan Milojevic 🙏



Stark Arena proving that it’s more than just a game 🖤



pic.twitter.com/HtopWaUOte — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) January 22, 2024

The Warriors now aim to ‘refocus’ and brace for the remainder of the season.

No dates have been provided for the rescheduling of the Warriors’ postponed games against Utah and Dallas.