Golden State Warriors Destroy Boston, 107-88, To Tie Up Finals Series

The NBA Finals are tied up at 1-1 after the Golden State Warriors destroyed the Boston Celtics, 107-88, on Sunday.

Golden State was opening up opportunities from the three-point line for Boston in the first quarter, allowing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to combine for 26 points.

Steph Curry mixed up Boston’s defense in the final moments of the first quarter to give Golden State the lead of the period, 31-30.

Jayson Tatum enjoyed a bounceback first half after a 13-point showcase in Game 1. Tatum scored 21 before the break, shooting 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Tatum’s game lacked longevity, tallying only seven points in the second half. He ended the game with 28 points and a minus-36.

Curry found his shot all night: hitting 5-of-12 attempts from three and finishing with 29 points.

When facing the Warriors, the Celtics ignored a primary assignment: looking out for the third-quarter scoring barrage.

Boston surrendered a 19-2 run to close out the third quarter, capped by a buzzer-beating three from the Warriors’ Jordan Poole. Golden State outscored Boston, 35-14, in the third.

Jordan Poole

Buzzer Beaters

Rise. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/AucmiVe6qn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

All evening, turnovers ruined Boston, accruing 18 opportunities for the Warriors’ offense to continue their run into the fourth. The Warriors scored 33 points off Boston’s turnovers.

As reserves poured in during the fourth, Golden State’s revival in this series became apparent.

The Warriors’ defense stepped up and made the requisite adjustments after failing to contain 15-year vet Al Horford in Game 1: limiting the big man to two points after a 26-points Finals debut.

We came out with the right defense energy,” Curry said after the game. “They said we needed to play with desperation; that’s what we did.”

The series flips to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday. The Celtics have not lost consecutive games this postseason.

