Golden State Warriors Beat Boston Celtics, 103-90, In 6; Steph Curry Named NBA Finals MVP

Three seasons ago, the Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the Association: a departure for Steph Curry and crew from dynasty talk that followed the team’s dominant run from 2015-19.
On Thursday, Golden State was facing a Game 6 to close out the 2021-22 NBA Finals, the Warriors played with a championship vision and defeated the Boston Celtics to win the championship.
Golden State scrapped and fought their way back to the top of the NBA.
The Celtics got off on a positive foot, rallying for 10 straight points to start the game. Golden State finished the first quarter on an 11-point rally to take the lead, 27-22.
The Warriors’ well-rounded attack appeared to be back in their stride, continuing the balanced offense that led the Warriors to a Game 5 win and 3-2 series lead.
Golden State smelled blood early on, going on a 21-0 run in the second — the longest scoring streak in an NBA Finals series in 50 years.
The Celtics also made history in the first half, turning the ball over 12 times, the most in the first half of a Finals game.
Ime Udoka’s crew understood the assignment: win or go home.
Unfortunately, a broken defensive effort and another lukewarm performance from Jayson Tatum (13 points) sunk the Celtics before they had a chance.
Boston also got into foul trouble in the first half, with Marcus Smart and Tatum recording three fouls before the break.
Golden State was up, 54-39, after two quarters.
The Celtics were down, about 22, halfway through the third quarter but certainly not out.
Boston jumped to a 10-point deficit off a resurgence from Al Horford and a strong effort from Jaylen Brown (34 points) in the third. Golden State’s double-digit turnovers in the period also gave life to Boston’s rally.
Horford came alive in the third after timid performances since his 26-point Game 1. He jumped to 16 points and 11 rebounds by the end of the third after a nonexistent first half where he only shot the ball once. Horford finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Down 16 points heading into the fourth, Boston had to keep their season alive by winning the final 12 minutes.
The Warriors’ plan to draw iso’s on Curry from Horford kept giving Golden State opportunities to score, and they gladly capitalized.
Boston was back to fumbling the ball in the fourth, finishing with 23 turnovers on the night.
The Warriors ran away with the scoreboard in the fourth, winning 103-90 for the franchise’s seventh championship. Golden State won its fourth championship in the last eight years.
Curry recorded 32 points, seven assists and seven rebounds — he was named Finals MVP and also won his fourth championship Thursday. It was his first-ever MVP win.
