Golden State Warriors Beat Boston Celtics, 103-90, In 6; Steph Curry Named NBA Finals MVP

Three seasons ago, the Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the Association: a departure for Steph Curry and crew from dynasty talk that followed the team’s dominant run from 2015-19.

On Thursday, Golden State was facing a Game 6 to close out the 2021-22 NBA Finals, the Warriors played with a championship vision and defeated the Boston Celtics to win the championship.

Golden State scrapped and fought their way back to the top of the NBA.

The Celtics got off on a positive foot, rallying for 10 straight points to start the game. Golden State finished the first quarter on an 11-point rally to take the lead, 27-22.

The Warriors’ well-rounded attack appeared to be back in their stride, continuing the balanced offense that led the Warriors to a Game 5 win and 3-2 series lead.

Golden State smelled blood early on, going on a 21-0 run in the second — the longest scoring streak in an NBA Finals series in 50 years.

the degree of difficulty on this shot >>>



📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/5jqycDHH07 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

The Celtics also made history in the first half, turning the ball over 12 times, the most in the first half of a Finals game.

Ime Udoka’s crew understood the assignment: win or go home.

Unfortunately, a broken defensive effort and another lukewarm performance from Jayson Tatum (13 points) sunk the Celtics before they had a chance.

Boston also got into foul trouble in the first half, with Marcus Smart and Tatum recording three fouls before the break.

Golden State was up, 54-39, after two quarters.

The Celtics were down, about 22, halfway through the third quarter but certainly not out.

Boston jumped to a 10-point deficit off a resurgence from Al Horford and a strong effort from Jaylen Brown (34 points) in the third. Golden State’s double-digit turnovers in the period also gave life to Boston’s rally.

STEPHEN

CURRY

🤯 pic.twitter.com/o4dc8nZbwA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Horford came alive in the third after timid performances since his 26-point Game 1. He jumped to 16 points and 11 rebounds by the end of the third after a nonexistent first half where he only shot the ball once. Horford finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Down 16 points heading into the fourth, Boston had to keep their season alive by winning the final 12 minutes.

The Warriors’ plan to draw iso’s on Curry from Horford kept giving Golden State opportunities to score, and they gladly capitalized.

Horford does a good job for about as long as he can on Curry, good stuff from Steph not settling he kept probing and finally gets to the rim. pic.twitter.com/TIeBSfJSqa — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) June 17, 2022

Nobody like him. pic.twitter.com/QqF9m0ojw5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Boston was back to fumbling the ball in the fourth, finishing with 23 turnovers on the night.

The Warriors ran away with the scoreboard in the fourth, winning 103-90 for the franchise’s seventh championship. Golden State won its fourth championship in the last eight years.

"WE DID IT!"@StephenCurry30 gets emotional after the final buzzer 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kV0QtxsHwa — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022

Curry recorded 32 points, seven assists and seven rebounds — he was named Finals MVP and also won his fourth championship Thursday. It was his first-ever MVP win.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Gary Payton II #0 and Juan Toscano-Anderson #95 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Steph's teammates gave him their own MVP chants when he got his Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uagAqizgBC — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela