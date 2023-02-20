Videos by OutKick

As Penn State football turns its focus toward the 2023 season, Golden Israel-Achumba is working to earn his spot on the offensive line. However, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound redshirt junior is more than just another big body tasked with plugging gaps and protecting his quarterback.

Israel-Achumba is also a force in the classroom, in the court room and with a microphone in his hand. He has the voice of an angel!

From Bowie, Maryland, Israel-Achumba was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Maryland, Florida, LSU, Pittsburgh, Michigan and Utah, among 21 others.

Since arriving in State College, Israel-Achumba has appeared in four games in two seasons and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two years. In addition to his on-field play and classroom prowess, he is also a member of Penn State’s Student Bar Association as an aspiring attorney.

That is where his vocal talent was recently discovered. Israel-Achumba, dressed in a well-tailored suit, took the stage at a Bar Association gala and blew everyone away with his cover of John Legend’s ‘All of Me.’

Israel-Achumba first discovered that he could sing in high school. His gala performance was only his second — ever — and he crushed it! The control he displayed as someone with no training in the area was outstanding.

Head coach James Franklin agrees!

Penn State head football coach James Franklin is proud of Golden Israel-Achumba.

Golden Israel-Achumba is more than meets the eye!

As a football player, student, aspiring lawyer and surprisingly talented vocalist, Israel-Achumba has a lot going for him and he wants to give back. He and his family have helped build a hospital, apartment complex and a church in their native Nigerian village.

Israel-Achumba also concentrates his efforts on THON, one of the nation’s largest charity events that raises money for the Penn State Children’s Hospital. To donate to his cause, he is partnered with Champsraise, the world’s first charitable crowdfunding platform for college and professional athletes.

Needless to say, Israel-Achumba is more than just a football player.

Israel-Achumba is also an impressive R&B singer, an academic, and a good person. The third of those three descriptors may be the most important!