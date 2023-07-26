Upcoming Movie With Helen Mirren About The Yom Kippur War Looks Like A Must-Watch Film

Videos by OutKick

Helen Mirren looks like she might have a major hit on her hands with “Golda.”

The legendary actress is fresh off massive success with the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923,” and it appears she’s going parlay that into a second hit by playing former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

The plot of the film with Mirren is described as follows:

Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

Does that get you amped up? Just wait until you watch the trailer. “Golda” looks like it’s going to be a fascinating war/political film.

“Golda” looks like a fascinating movie about the Yom Kippur War.

The Yom Kippur War is a historical event that is taught in just about every single foreign policy class imaginable, especially any focused on the Middle East.

The SparkNotes version boils down to this: Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack against Israeli on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Israelis successfully stomached the initial wave of the surprise attack, beat the Syrians and Egyptians back and ultimately won the conflict.

Golda Meir oversaw Israel’s victory. Even with advanced Soviet arms, the Arab forces simply couldn’t overcome Israel’s military, especially the Syrians.

Syria got absolutely destroyed by the time a ceasefire was called and lost more territory in the Golan Heights.

Israel successfully beat back Syria and Egypt in the Yom Kippur War. (Photo by Ministry of Defense via Getty Images)

Now, Helen Mirren will play the Israeli Prime Minister. If you’re a fan of history or interested in foreign affairs, it definitely appears “Golda” will be a must watch when it hits theaters August 25.

Something tells me American Joyride viewers will definitely be interested.

Helen Mirren stars as Golda Meir in the upcoming Yom Kippur War film “Golda.” (Photo by Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images)

You can catch “Golda” in theaters starting August 25. It’s definitely being added to my list.