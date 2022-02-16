Going, Going, Gone: Nationals’ Great Ryan Zimmerman Leaving The Game

Videos by OutKick

Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman is walking away from the game of baseball after 16 seasons in the big leagues. Nicknamed “Mr. National,” Zimmerman spent his entire career with Washington, the team which drafted him fourth overall in 2005.

Zimmerman, 37, is retiring as the Nats’ career leader in RBIs (1,061), home runs (284), hits (1,846), games played (1,799), and a handful of other categories.

“We have won together, lost together and, honestly, grown up together,” Zimmerman wrote in a retirement message posted to Twitter. “We lost 100 games (twice), we won 90 games (four times), we moved into a new stadium, we failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs (four grueling times) and, of course, we experienced the magical World Series run of 2019 that no one will ever forget. Through all of the achievements and the failures you always supported me, and for that I will forever be grateful.”

Today, Ryan Zimmerman announces his retirement from the game of baseball.

⁣⁣⁣

A message from Employee No. 11 …⁣

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BOwfsjS4Yo — CAA Baseball (@CAA_Baseball) February 15, 2022

Along with two All-Star appearances, Zimmerman earned a Gold Glove (2009) and twice earned MLB’s Silver Slugger award (2009, 2010). His three-run homer in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series was the first World Series home run in Nationals history. That bomb helped propel the Nats to the only championship the franchise has ever won.

In a statement released by the team, Washington owner said: “On behalf of my family and the entire Washington Nationals organization, we would like to congratulate Ryan on a tremendous career and thank him for his contributions both on the field and in our community. Ryan will forever be Mr. National.”

After opting out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic, Zimmerman returned to the Nationals last summer. In what would be his final season (2021), Zimmerman batted .243 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Best of luck in retirement, Mr. National.

