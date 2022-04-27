God’s Work: Former NFL Player Says He’s Suing MSNBC Host Joy Reid For Defamation

If you possess the fear of God, then you probably aren’t startled by an MSNBC host.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid badmouthed former NFL safety Jack Brewer after partnering with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for an anti-CRT event.

Joy Reid quoted the picture on Twitter and went after the children joining the two figures.

She tweeted,

“This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick.”

Rather than folding to the denigrating tweet, Brewer chooses to fight back.

Using the wisdom of Solomon, Brewer is giving Reid two options:

1. Apologize for the tweet

2. Get sued for defamation

Brewer appeared on Fox News this week to discuss Reid’s warped narrative and the potential lawsuit in line for the lofty MSNBC host.

“Every time I see this and hear this, it’s really heartbreaking,” Brewer said. “She’s talking about me; she’s talking about my Black kids who are in my program — many who don’t even have the resources to have decent meals every day.”

Brewer helps run The Jack Brewer Foundation, which assists troubled youth with resources and extends Christian principles of hope to the children.

Both Brewer and DeSantis are teaming up to reach out to fatherless and troubled youth.

He added that what Joy promotes about his Foundation and her support of Critical Race Theory, goes against their outreach in helping struggling children — also stating that kids “are suffering from the true effects of CRT.”

Brewer reiterated that he’d forgive Reid for the misleading statements but will go full Ezekiel 25:17 with litigation if she refuses to apologize.

“I don’t want her money; I don’t want MSNBC’s money. But I do want to hold them accountable because this is the same spirit that is piercing our nation from its core when it comes to our underserved, voiceless, fatherless, Black children.

“We have an epidemic in our country … 18.6 million fatherless kids. The majority of the kids in our program are fatherless, so I do have a problem because she doesn’t realize what her voice is doing. She’s spewing darkness and someone needs to hold this woman accountable. …

“If God has anointed me to do that, I will move forward.”

Watch Brewer’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer joins Tucker Carlson to dismantle Joy Reid’s false accusations of “child abuse” against him.



