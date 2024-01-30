God Help The ‘Elmo’ Sesame Street Twitter Account After Yesterday

Videos by OutKick

If there was ever a doubt just how screwed up we are as a society and how anxious, angry and aggravated we are – just look at how people responded to a simple tweet from Sesame Street’s Elmo yesterday on the social media platform.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” the lovable red, furry Muppet asked. A simple question, no? Elmo just wanted to say what’s up on a Monday and wish everyone well.

Unfortunately for Elmo, it’s 2024 and things are NOT alright for a lot of people as soon Elmo (and the social media person behind it) found out that all the Sesame Street episodes in the world aren’t going to cure the underlining issues many people have. Welcome to the Thunderdome, Elmo.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

ELMO GOT MORE THAN WHAT HE ASKED FOR

In a little more than 24 hours, Elmo’s simple and harmless question has brought in more than 139 MILLION views with more than 40,000 replies to it. FORTY THOUSAND to Elmo!?

Don’t be surprised when Elmo becomes a degenerate, uncombed furball mess of a Muppet after reading these tweets. We single-handedly ruined Elmo and gave him PTSD. He’s scarred for life. He’ll never walk down Sesame Street feeling any sort of joy – in fact, he’s probably going to make a death metal version of that stupid song.

Do yourself a favor and read through all of these just to see how sick we are as a people. LOL.

Enjoy!

Wife left me

Daughters don’t respect me

My job is a joke

Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024

Elmo sold me fentanyl behind Target — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) January 30, 2024

In the grand scheme of the universe, our existence is merely a blink, devoid of inherent meaning or purpose. We are fleeting shadows in an indifferent cosmos. — Contrarian (@ContrarianGuild) January 29, 2024

What is Elmo’s opinion on late term abortion? — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 (@Vox_Oculi) January 29, 2024

The world is burning, genocides are happening, women’s rights are being taken away, surviving is insufferable, Elmo, how do you think we are doing? — kirby🧸 (@ckirbyyyy) January 29, 2024

I was born with glass bones and paper skin. Every morning I break my legs, and every afternoon I break my arms. At night, I lie awake in agony until my heart attacks put me to sleep — Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) January 29, 2024

OTHER BRANDS GOT IN ON THE ELMO BASHING

maybe it’s best if u save this question for a different time — RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) January 30, 2024

ran out of milk. do the math — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 30, 2024

WE RUINED ELMO

And just like that, Elmo was never the same because y’all are savages.

If you’re bored on your commute home or just trying to kill some time, definitely go through that Elmo thread – especially the quote reweets.

And then pray for all of us, because God knows we need it.

Also, shout out to the tens of thousands of people that literally made this meme come to life.

Internet meme of Elmo on fire. (ScreenRant.com)