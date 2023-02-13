God Bless Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell 1st TD In Super Bowl Prop Bettors

Videos by OutKick

Bettors backing Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell to score the 1st TD in Super Bowl 2023 took an awful beat. Gainwell scored the would-be 1st TD on Philly’s opening drive on a 4-yard run, or so we thought.

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell carries the ball vs. the Chiefs during the 1st quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Gainwell bettors, the TD was overturned. Instant replay clearly showed that he was stopped short of the end zone. Gainwell had the 12th-best odds to score Super Bowl 2023’s 1st TD at +2200.

Gainwell first TD bettors pic.twitter.com/cuuqcbpfZj — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2023

After Gainwell’s TD was negated, the favorite to score Super Bowl 2023’s 1st TD. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (+650) punched home a score to give Philadelphia a 7-0 lead.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for a TD during the 1st quarter vs. the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ( Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This is the start of what will be a terrible night for some bettors and a great one for others. Hurts’ TD was a terrible result for yours truly.

Jalen Hurts with the 1st TD of the Super Bowl (+700) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2UKbfqJss — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2023

My action for the 1st TD of Super Bowl 2023 was Eagles WR DeVonta Smith and Chiefs 2nd-string TE Noah Gray. Not to mention I lost on the coin toss with a bet on heads.

Please send your thoughts and prayers for me and everyone that bet Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell to score the 1st TD of the Super Bowl. It’s a rough start to the Big Game

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.