GOAT Meets GOAT: Tom Brady Brings Kids To Hang With Novak Djokovic At US Open

Most kids spend their Friday nights by going to the mall, maybe seeing a movie, or hanging out at a buddy’s house sneaking some beers from the garage only to inevitably get caught. (Parents know, they always know.)

But not Tom Brady’s kids.

No, instead they got to witness their father — who is widely considered THE GOAT of football players — talking with another GOAT in Novak Djokovic.

A new video posted on the U.S. Open Tennis Twitter (X) page showed Brady bringing his three children to the backstage area of Flushing Meadows main court where he was greeted by The Joker after his semifinals win against Ben Shelton..

The 7x Super Bowl Champion gave some advice to Djokovic (as if he really even needs it) by telling him to “Keep kicking ass, like always,” before introducing his kids to the tennis great.

BRADY AND DJOKOVIC HAVE BEEN FRIENDS FOR YEARS

Unfortunately Brady wasn’t able to see Djokovic beat Ben Shelton in straight sets because he thought it would be the night match.

There also was that whole picking up the kids from school down in Miami before flying up to NYC thing.

“They had school in Miami so we had to let them finish first, but I was hoping you had the night match!” Brady joked. Miami to NYC on a Friday night as a teenager at the spur of the moment sure sounds a lot better than me standing outside in a mall parking lot waiting for my parents to pick me up when I was in high school.

Brady and his family would stay to watch the other semifinal match where Daniil Medvedev defeated Carlos Alvarez in four sets, setting up for the men’s Open Final tomorrow where the GOAT tennis player will look to add to his already record-setting 23 Grand Slam titles.