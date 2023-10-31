Goals Galore In Kings Vs. Maple Leafs

Videos by OutKick

Kings vs. Maple Leafs, 8:00 ET

Happy Halloween! Hockey started pretty hot for me with a 3-0 record, but I’ve dropped the last two plays that I’ve posted. Now, I look to get back on track with my ice plays. I’ve actually been pretty successful with the NHL since I started doing plays for Outkick, but I want to be cautious about the “beginner’s luck” idea. So, with that said, keep in mind, I don’t consider myself a hockey expert, but I do think I can handicap the games pretty well. Tonight, I’ve locked in on a game between the Kings and Maple Leafs.

The Kings are off to a nice start winning four of their first eight games. They are 4-2-2 overall on the season and looking to move up in the standings. They are coming off of a loss to the Golden Knights in a shootout, but they were able to beat the Arizona Coyotes twice previous to that loss to the Golden Knights. Their other loss in the past five games was to the Bruins. This concerns me a bit because I feel like they may only be winning against bad teams right now. They are scoring a healthy amount of goals in most games but have allowed at least three goals in each of their past four games. This is showing me that the defense isn’t quite where it needs to be yet, but the offense is also caring the squad. Tonight they are likely to have Cam Talbot in the net. He’s been pretty solid for the season in six appearances. He has allowed at least three goals in four of the six games he has been in this season. He faced the Maple Leafs once last season and only played a small portion of the game, saving all four shots that he faced.

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 09: A view of the NHL crest on a net prior to the start of the first period between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings at Centre Bell on November 9, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs have come out to a nice 5-2-1 record to start this season. Auston Matthews and John Tavares are leading the way with goals and assists, respectively, which isn’t much of a surprise. They have a very strong team that should be in competition for a Stanley Cup run this season. The most recent game the Maple Leafs played was against Nashville and they lost in overtime. That wrapped up a five-game road trip and were 3-1-1 on it. They are a bit streaky to begin this year as they scored at least four goals in all of their wins but only one or two in their loss/ties. Tonight they are starting Joseph Woll in the net. Early in the season, he looks like he will be one of the best goalies in the league. He is sporting a 1.33 goals against per game average (good for third in the league) and a .961 save percentage (good for second in the league). Outside of his first start, where he allowed three goals, he has only allowed one goal or less in the other three appearances. He’s never had to face the Kings, and this could be a tough matchup for him with their offense on a constant attack.

There is no question to me that the Maple Leafs are the better squad. There is an interesting situation brewing with some of the books right now. At a few of them, we see the total shifting between 6.5 and 7. I’m willing to take the over 6.5 but I wouldn’t play the under 7 for example. If you want to play the over 7 I couldn’t talk you off of that. For me, I’m taking over 6.5 in this one and hoping that the Maple Leafs rack up the goals. I do think Woll should play well but if he is being peppered with shots, a few will sneak past him. Play the over.

