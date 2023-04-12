Go Cubs Go! Back Stroman Against Seattle

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Cubs, 2:20 ET

Yesterday was an interesting one for me. I went 1-2 but feel like I could’ve just as easily been 3-0 or 2-1. I’ll talk about just the victory here. It was a bit sweaty as I had the under 8.5 in the Brewers vs. Diamondbacks game and the total ended at 8. There were a lot of late scores in all of the games. Maybe that means I should’ve stuck to the first five innings? Whatever the case is, we have three more plays today.

The Mariners are really struggling to star this season and unfortunately for them, today doesn’t get any easier at all. They are just 4-8 on the young campaign, but they’ve lost the past three games, two of them in extra innings. Their hitting is not where it needs to be, and their pitching staff is somewhat struggling to start the year. I do think they can, and will, turn it around, but today is not that day. Logan Gilbert is pitching for the Mariners today. He’s only faced Cleveland for the start of this season and has allowed four earned runs over 10 total innings. He has struck out 13 hitters, but he has also allowed 10 hits so far. Gilbert isn’t a bad pitcher but he isn’t the same level of his opposition. He does have a slight edge the first trip through the roster as the Cubs haven’t seen much of him this season.

The Cubs are looking pretty good to start the year. I’d expect that they finish the season around .500 or better. Before I get too far ahead of myself, I just think they are having a really good start and think this is the type of baseball they will play this year. Now they are looking for the sweep against Seattle. With today’s total, the wind is likely blowing out, but that actually favors their starting pitcher, Marcus Stroman. Stroman has pitched in Wrigley when the wind blew out before. No matter what, the way he is pitching right now, the wind could be blowing out a million miles per hour and he might still get a shutout. He’s been unbelievable to start the year. He has two starts, both six innings, and allowed no more than three hits in a game. He has walked three batters in each game which is a bit concerning, but he is either getting strikeouts or groundballs. Seattle hitters have struggled against Stroman in the past with just eight hits in 42 attempts.

This game is a -110 game on each side. I’m not sure if that is because the books think there is added motivation for the Mariners to avoid the sweep, or what the issue is. But, the Cubs should have the edge in this game. I’m going to back the Cubs here. I’ll take them through five innings at the slightly pricier -115 for two units and full game for one unit.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024