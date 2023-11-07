GM Mike Grier Warns Of Changes If Stunningly Bad San Jose Sharks Don’t Turn it Around In A Hurry

Videos by OutKick

The San Jose Sharks are looking like an absolute disaster this season, and their GM Mike Grier wants to see things shape up in a hurry.

I’m not sure if you’ve taken a good hard look at your Far Side desk calendar lately, but it is early November. And — would you believe? — there’s still an NHL team looking to throw a game in the win column.

That’s not just a slow start. It’s like the starting gun went off and they still have both feet on the blocks.

This is the reality for the Sharks, who currently have an 0-11-1 record ahead of their Tuesday night clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. While that’s bad enough, what’s even worse is just how they’re losing. The Sharks currently have an obscene -45 goal differential, thanks in large part to a pair of back-to-back losses in which they gave up 10 goals each game.

For reference, the next worst goal differential is the Edmonton Oilers who have been outscored by 14 goals this season.

No one expected San Jose to be world-beaters, but most of us thought the team would probably be on pace for more than 8 or 9 points this season.

That likely includes Grier.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has his hands full after his team’s miserable start to the season. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Grier Says Everything Must Be Looked At After Sharks’ Slow Start

“I met with the players today. I’ve been meeting with the coaching staff over the last few days trying to put my finger on what’s going on and what we can do better to correct this,” Grier said on Monday, per The Hockey News. “Everyone knows what the standard is and what I expect of them.”

There’s no way the standard is particularly lofty. Not after the team dealt reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Penguins. He was the sole bright spot for the team last year, which is in sore need of a rebuild.

Still, despite that, it isn’t too much for Grier to expect more than a single point, the byproduct of the Sharks’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche in their second game of the season.

Grier praised head coach David Quinn’s ability to communicate with his players. He also said all the players appear to be buying in this season, but that everyone involved with the team — from himself on down — can get better.

“If things aren’t getting better, then everything’s got to be looked at,” Grier said. “Like I said, right now, I think the players are still buying in. Everyone can be better. The players, the coaches, and myself, we can all do a little bit more and all be better.”

The next few games should be interesting for the Sharks. They play a rebuilding Flyers team that is expected to be without starting goalie Carter Hart and former Selke Trophy-winner Sean Couturier. After that, they get the struggling Edmonton Oilers.

Those two games should be decent measuring sticks of just where the Sharks are at…

…And whether or not it’s really time to panic.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle