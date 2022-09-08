Blue Virginia Crops Black People Out of Photo to Make Gov. Youngkin Look Racist

Blue Virginia posted a tweet and photo accusing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin of supporting virulent racism, among other buzzwords.

Accusing a politician of such without any sound examples is common practice. But you’ll notice a practice less common below.

It turns out that Blue Virginia deceitfully edited a photo of Youngkin to remove the black Virginians standing next to him.

That might sound a bit racist. Check it out:

Why did @BlueVirginia @lowkell crop the people of color out of this photo? There's plenty of space in the margin. 🧐 https://t.co/KwoLqdjJvR pic.twitter.com/D5Aa5nH4Nr — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 8, 2022

Blue Virginia set out to call Youngkin a racist and found his photo with black people inconvenient, so the outlet erased them.

One could argue that removing people from a picture because their skin color contradicts a preferred headline is an example of, dare I say it, virulent racism.

Unless, of course, you subscribe to the idea that if you call enough people racist then you can’t be a racist yourself. In that case, Blue Virginia cannot be racist.

Blue Virginia describes itself as “the leading source for political news and analysis about the key swing state of Virginia, home of the guy who SHOULD have been VP, Tim Kaine!”

Interesting. It looks like another deceptive, far-left rag to me.

The outlet embodies the anti-racist movement, a group that claims to fight against racism while exercising actual racism.

Imagine the dork who made this decision, alerting everyone in the Slack channel that he had a great idea to make Youngkin look racist. We picture the dweeb to look something like Chris Hayes, the low-rated MSNBC host:

No, we did not edit that photo. He actually looks like that.

Even funnier, Blue Virginia has been smearing Youngkin for months to no avail. His approval rating continues to climb, approaching 60%.

Such a conundrum calls for desperate measures. Like doctoring photos without shame.

Not bad for someone accused of campaigning for unhinged extremism, virulent racism, climate denial, and only taking photos with white people.

