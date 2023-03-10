Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Releases Lighthearted March Madness Promo

Videos by OutKick

Glenn Youngkin is in the March Madness spirit and it’s not even Selection Sunday yet.

With conference tournaments well underway, the Virginia Governor and rising Republican star released an apolitical ad promoting the best time of the year and all of Virginia’s major programs.

Politics aside, it’s everything we love about March Madness and has a very similar vibe to the old ESPN commercials from back before the network turned to woke garbage.

When Governor Youngkin promised to bring back the Spirit of Virginia, we didn't think he’d go this far…#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Er8pvDtvnH — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 10, 2023

Glenn Youngkin nailed the March Madness spirit.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or somewhere in-between, I think we can all agree March Madness is a time of year that unites everyone.

It doesn’t matter where you fall on the political spectrum, once tip is up for the first game, everyone has one goal in mind:

Win their bracket pool, crush an unbelievable amount of food and hammer beers with the boys. Seeing as how everyone is at each other’s throats these days, we could all use a little reminder there’s a lot to celebrate in the USA. Unlike the soulless, godless communists overseas, we have March Madness. They do not. That’s what separates the civilized vs. the untamed. If that sentence offended you, I hear North Korea is lovely this time of year.

Glenn Youngkin releases fun March Madness promo. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Youngkin has his own deep ties to college basketball.

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone Youngkin is a college basketball fan. After being a dominant player at the high school level in Virginia, he spent his college career playing at Rice. While he wasn’t a stat sheet stuffer, he did see action in 58 games.

That’s not too bad all things considered. He now leads a state loaded with D1 teams, including one that will get a great tournament seed – Virginia. VCU could also end up in the tournament, but still has some work to do.

The Cavaliers won the tournament a couple years back, and once again, could make a deep run.

Tony Bennett and Virginia, once again, have a solid team. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Selection Sunday is this weekend, and I can guarantee you OutKick will have you all covered wall-to-wall. We’re in for a wild time, and I can’t wait. Clearly, neither can Glenn Youngkin.