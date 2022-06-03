Glee Star Matthew Morrison Reveals ‘Flirty” DM That Got Him Fired From ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Earlier this week, People Magazine reported that 19 Entertainment fired Glee star Matthew Morrison from a judging gig on the TV show So You Think You Can Dance.

Per the report, Morrison had an “inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.”

“They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” a source told People. “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

So the show canceled him over an allegedly “flirty direct message.” And on Instagram, Morrison revealed the “inappropriate” message he sent to a dancer on the show.

Here’s what the note said:

“Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

If you are waiting for the “flirty” part of the conversation, there isn’t one. At least, according to Morrison’s side of the story.

He explained. “I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

Morrison says he sent only this one message to the woman.

Adding, “I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic, and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better. And in no way do I want this to take away from the show, because Dance has always been a unifying and healing modality, and I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”

It seems unlikely that Morrison is holding back damning messages. Once you release a conversation publicly, it suggests you are good with the other party publicizing any other existing texts from the conversation.

If this is the sole message that led to 19 Entertainment firing him, the leak to People is based on a falsehood.

Morrison did not flirt with the dancer and by no means send anything that could make a reasonable person feel “uncomfortable,” as the report claims the woman felt.

Asking someone for their phone number is not, on its own, a flirtatious act.

Why the woman would report this single message to her superiors is suspicious. As is the anonymous source who made Morrison out to be a creep.

Had the woman rejected his request and he kept pursuing her number, then there’d be a cause for concern. But based on the publicized message, that never happened.

If those who ask others for their phone number in a friendly manner are now targets of the woke mob, no one is safe. Especially not Matthew Morrison’s former So You Think You Can Dance bosses.