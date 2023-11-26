Glass Bottle Used During Wild Thanksgiving Eve Brawl At A Chinese Restaurant

Videos by OutKick

Forget about waiting until Thanksgiving Day to fight it out with your family around the dinner table. Folks at a Chinese restaurant in Massachusetts warmed up for the holiday with a wild brawl on Thanksgiving Eve.

Saugus police say a fight at the popular Kowloon Restaurant broke out around 10:30 pm on Wednesday and caused the owner to close the doors earlier than expected. Punches and a glass bottle were thrown during an all out brawl involving several people.

A wild brawl broke out at a Chinese restaurant in Massachusetts (Image Credit: Brian Riccio/X)

At least on person was left bleeding from his face. Six officers, who were working at the restaurant at the time, were able to break things up prior to the arrival of state troopers.

The state troopers assisted in getting all of the customers out of the restaurant so that they could end the night early without another brawl breaking out.

“The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others,” Chief Michael Ricciardelli said of the brawl. “A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

Somehow no arrests were made. Police questioned several of the people involved, but decided to focus on those who needed medical treatment.

Video from inside of the restaurant shows a crazy scene as police step in and attempt to restore order. There are fists flying, a bottle is broken, and a man is seen bleeding from his face as he wrestles with another man before being tackled by a police officer.

Here's another angle of the riot at @KowloonSaugus last night. As you can see, law enforcement had a tough time trying to control the scene. #mapoli @universalhub @TedDanielnews pic.twitter.com/nd6f1MvGlN — Brian Riccio (@wtfdic_hour) November 24, 2023

Getting In A Wild Brawl Is One Way To Guarantee An Eventful Thanksgiving

Although no arrests were made on Wednesday night, police with the Saugus Police Department are still investigating and charges could be coming.

The restaurant is known for being busy on Thanksgiving Eve according to one of the owners, Bob Wong. He also weighed in on the chaotic scene.

“When I heard that it was on social media and all the people who were watching it, I was like, Oh my god, I guess that’s the good and bad of being popular,” Wong said.

“You know we’re not really known for a place with people getting drunk and having fights. Back in the old days, it would’ve just been a fight. But because social media is involved, it becomes bigger than it is. It’s a little more sensationalized I guess.”

There’s something about a wild brawl at a Chinese restaurant the night before Thanksgiving that just brings people together. I can’t quite put my finger on it.

Anyway, good luck to those who thought because they avoided arrest following the brawl that they weren’t going to be punished. There could still be some consequences coming your way.

Especially for whoever threw the glass bottle. That’s apparently a felony.