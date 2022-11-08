Gisele Bündchen In Costa Rica Following Divorce

Fresh off her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen did what any self-respecting recent divorcé with plenty of money would do: jet off to Costa Rica.

Which, if you didn’t know, means “Rich Coast.” It makes perfect sense.

Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed on Costa Rica getaway after Tom Brady divorce https://t.co/fZB6ZL4oqW pic.twitter.com/wE7BMAY9ol — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2022

According to Page Six, Bündchen hit the popular vacation destination with her two kids that she shares with Brady.

While Costa Rica is a perfect place to unwind after something like a divorce or having to watch most Buccaneers games this season, it’s not particularly surprising that she would high-tail it to the central American hot spot.

Throughout their marriage, the Brady-Bündchens (or as I like to call them, the Brady Bündch) amassed quite the real estate portfolio. One of those is a home on the country’s Nicoya Peninsula. It was reported that the house in Costa Rica was one of the things Bündchen got in the divorce.

Meanwhile, Brady’s consolation prize is the $17 million, still-under-construction mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

And, on the off-chance Costa Rica becomes old hat for the supermodel, she has options. She and Brady reportedly had homes in the Bahamas, one in Montana, and an apartment in New York City.

