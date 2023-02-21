Gisele Is Vibing During Carnival

Videos by OutKick

Gisele seems to be living her best life while enjoying Carnival.

The popular event is a major deal in Brazil, which is where the superstar model and Tom Brady’s ex-wife is from.

Well, she dove in head first for the celebration in Rio de Janeiro, and in a video shared by TMZ, she certainly seemed to be having a great time.

Gisele isn’t down at all since divorcing Tom Brady.

If Gisele Bundchen is down bad since her split with Tom Brady, she’s doing one hell of an impressive job not showing it.

In fact, she seems to be doing better than ever. Does this look like the face of a woman with a lot of stress in her life? The answer to that is obvious and it’s no.

She’s down in Brazil cutting loose. Life’s short. You might as well get after it.

When life throws you a curveball, you have two choices. You can sit around and be said or you can immediately get back on the horse

Gisele has a rumored new man and she’s not holding back during Carnival. Which path do we think she’s currently on?

The Brazilian-born model is flying high, and clearly doesn’t care if the world knows it.

Gisele Bundchen parties for Carnival in Brazil. The star model is from Brazil. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

She bounced back in quick fashion, and that’s good news for all the content fans out there.