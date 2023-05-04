Giolito and Lopez Will Dominate Hitters

Videos by OutKick

Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

I won’t lie to you, I am kind of annoyed at the results from yesterday. We take a nice win on the Royals over the Orioles, but the Guardians blew it, and all of the scoring took place after the fifth inning in the Astros vs. Giants. This matchup gives us a chance to bounce back as the Twins take on the White Sox.

I’ve written a lot about both of these teams and have had pretty good success with them overall. I’ve already found that Sonny Gray is going to make us some good money this season and I’ve picked good spots for the Twins to be faded and followed. Today, they send Pablo Lopez to the mound. He’s a bit of an intrigue to me. He strikes out a lot of guys, but he also has gotten hammered by opposing teams. After signing his contract extension, he has had two games where he allowed at least five earned runs. He’s been solid on the road with a 1.47 ERA in three games. He also has been very good against the White Sox, allowing just four hits in 31 at-bats.

The Twins and White Sox both have struggling offenses. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

At some point, the White Sox will need to decide if they are just going to blow up this on-paper monster of a team they’ve created. If you were to draft players, even by position, the White Sox would arguably have a top 15 to top 20 player at all eight positions, and at least one of the best pitchers in baseball. They can’t figure it out though. They are getting some consistency from Lucas Giolito (not the best pitcher, that’s Dylan Cease), as he has thrown for at least six innings in four straight games. He did allow four earned in one of them, but allowed two or fewer in the other three. When he is bad, he can be very bad. When he is good, he keeps the Sox in games. He has had good success against the Twins in the past, but he has also been torched by Max Kepler, so keep that in mind for daily fantasy purposes.

I think the best play for us here is to take the under 8 for the game. Both pitchers seem to line up well against opposing hitters. The Twins offense isn’t something I fear, and the White Sox can’t seem to hit anything this season… or last season. Play under 8 in this one.

