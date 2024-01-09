Gillian Anderson Pays Tribute To The Lady Bits, Clinton Center Deletes Tone-Deaf Tweet, Gen Z Sucks At Grammar & Alien Washes Up In Australia

Videos by OutKick

Lord almighty, my email inbox has never been so full.

I already get a lot of emails. OutKick readers are great about sending me their thoughts on Nightcaps, Womansplaining and various other topics.

But goodness, y’all feel STRONGLY about Peacock.

Over the weekend, I wrote a piece about the NFL streaming a playoff game. My argument was that — although annoying and inconvenient — people are still going to watch. They’ll complain, for sure. But they’re still going to watch.

I got dozens of emails from readers telling me I am absolutely wrong and they will not be paying the $5.99 to subscribe to Peacock to watch the Kansas City Chiefs whoop up on the Miami Dolphins.

Even my father (who is the biggest Dolphins fan I have ever met in my life and also the reason I entrust my entire mental well being to the franchise) tells me he refuses to get Peacock. Instead, he’s going to go watch at a bar. Which will cost more than $5.99.

Listen, y’all, I’m not necessarily saying everyone in the world is going to subscribe to Peacock on Saturday. I’m just saying you’re not going to quit watching the NFL. And the NFL knows that.

I already paid $489 for Sunday Ticket. If they think I’m going to fork over any more money for one game, they can kiss my ass.

Dear reader, they already got you to pay $489. They also got you to subscribe to Amazon Prime for Thursdays. And if, next year, they announce a weekly game on Peacock, slowly but surely the viewership will grow and grow for that, too.

I’m on your side, friends. I have way too many streaming services, and I’m tired of it, too. But the NFL has a product everyone wants. And they know it.

The proof is in the pudding.

Pretty good year for the NFL. Remember when all the NBA clowns argued the NBA was going to catch the NFL? pic.twitter.com/3Xs79tGyXf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 5, 2024

So you can yell at me all you want, but I’m just the messenger.

If you really want to stick it to Roger Goodell, you have to stop watching completely. Millions of people have to stop watching completely.

Until then, the league and streaming services will have their way with you.

By the way, I, too, will be watching Saturday night’s game at the bar. Not because I refuse to get Peacock (I already have it for The Office), but because it’s going to take all the alcohol in the world to get me through that one.

Speaking of, are you ready for some Nightcaps? Grab a cold one. Let’s roll.

Gillian Anderson Golden Globes Dress Was Really Something

The Golden Globes — another grandiose opportunity for smug celebrities to pat themselves on the back — took place on Sunday night. And if it weren’t for Jo Koy’s mediocre joke about Taylor Swift that fell flat, you probably would have no idea they even happened.

But they did, and stars graced the red carpet in their glamorous gowns and suits — showing how much money they have and how much better they are than everyone else.

Take actress Gillian Anderson, for example.

What a beautiful white dress. Elegant, classic, subtly adorned with embroidered flowers.

Wait. Those aren’t flowers.

First, a quick biology lesson for the fellas: Vaginas are the internal canal. These are vulvas.

Is this what that Star Wars lady meant by “making men uncomfortable”?

But regardless, Gillian was rocking some serious girl power at the Golden Globes. At first, I thought this might be some annoying political statement about abortion. Turns out, though, it’s way better.

Last year, Gillian launched a soft drinks brand called G-Spot which “invigorates and boosts performance” with natural ingredients, and she’s also working on a new book based on women’s sexual fantasies.

Her message is all about female empowerment: “Pleasure is a right. It’s not trivial. It’s not frivolous. We’re trying to encourage women to let go of the shame, the guilt, the negative messaging around it.”

A message we can all get behind!

But her dress still reminds me of that one episode of Everybody Loves Raymond.

By the way, I was just having a conversation with a friend the other day about how there is no good word for the female anatomy. Every term is either way too anatomically correct or way too raunchy to use in everyday conversation.

Gillian uses Yoni, which is apparently the Sanskrit word for womb. I will be adopting this terminology starting right now.

Read The Room, Bill Clinton

Just a little oopsie daisy from the Clinton Presidential Center yesterday.

To celebrate #WorldTypingDay (I’m sure you all had that on your calendars), the CPC sent out a post on X, commemorating the former president’s first electronic communication!

“On November 7, 1998, Pres. @BillClinton typed out and send his first-ever email! Can you guess who it was to?”

Oh no…

The Clinton Presidential Center just deleted this post: pic.twitter.com/7JZY9i8pcE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 8, 2024

This is not the time to be asking for audience participation, y’all.

The poorly-timed tweet came just days after Clinton’s name appeared more than 50 times in the unsealed documents regarding friends and guests of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As you can imagine, every answer was some variation of Epstein, Monica Lewinsky or his newest batch of interns.

But just like Hillary cleaned out her emails, the Clinton Presidential Center (a fine establishment in Arkansas) deleted the tweet.

The CPC has been quiet ever since. But I hope they follow up with a list of Bill Clinton’s favorite vacation spots or his go-to stain remover.

Kids These Days Sucks At Grammar

According to TikTok, there are a lot of things that make me look old to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. My skinny jeans, my side part, the house I own that they’ll never be able to afford…

I kid, I kid. Except not really. Because y’all are really f-cked with inflation, student debts and interest rates.

But apparently there’s another dead giveaway that I’m not a spring chicken anymore. And it’s my use of proper grammar.

See, the younger generation is all about typing in lowercase letters. Because they believe lowercase “looks better” than “ugly” capital letters.

“Using full sentences is, like, a school thing,” is a damning indication of America’s future, if we’re being honest.

According to the kiddos, a telltale sign of aging is turning on auto-capitalization in their phone settings.

“Turned 26,” wrote X user Jonah Graber, along with a photo of his auto-capitalization toggled on.

“Maturing is realizing it might be time to stop typing in all lowercase. It’s the end of an era,” TikToker Hannah Million wrote.

The top comment on that video explains that using all lowercase letters is expressing her “truest self.”

Lord, give me strength.

Now don’t get it twisted: I am absolutely not claiming to use perfect spelling, capitalization and punctuation at all times while casually texting a friend. That is certainly not the case. But this utter disregard for the English language is concerning.

Grammar isn’t important. Spelling isn’t important. Definitions aren’t important.

Before you know it, we won’t even be able to define simple words like “woman” and “man.”

Oh wait…

But while we’re on the topic of generation gaps, I’ll share with you a conversation I had with my Gen Z niece:

Alien Sea Creature Found In Australia

Y’all might have been looking for aliens at a mall in Miami. But I am here to tell you the aliens are here and they are in the ocean. A beachgoer in Fairhaven, Australia, uncovered a washed up sea creature that has solidified my suspicions.

“Found in the rock pools. It was kinda hard, plant like… ” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Ma’am, that is an extraterrestrial snake with a gigantic brain. And it’s probably sending your coordinates back to the mothership as we speak.

But apparently some smarty pants identified the exact species. Its a Pyura (funky cold) pachydermatina — or a sea tulip.

But remember, kids, just because it has a fancy scientific name doesn’t mean it’s not an alien.

And if you got the “funky cold” reference, you probably have auto-capitalization turned on for your text messages.

Stuff That Made Me LOL

You could have told me this was an actual Taylor Swift song, and I’d never know the difference.

How do you even get them to do this?

One last one for good vibes…

