Gilbert Arenas Speaks With Imprisoned Javaris Crittenton Weekly; 11 Years Ago They Pulled Guns On Each Other

Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittention once held each other at gun point as Washington Wizards teammates. Now they speak on a weekly basis as Crittenton sits behind bars, accused of shooting and killing a woman in 2011.
Crittenton’s crime occurred just two years after he and Arenas nearly engaged in a locker room fire fight over unpaid gambling debts.
(Gilbert Arenas and Jarvis Crittenton with the Washington Wizards.)
And Arenas is still taking care of Crittenton today. The two ex-hoopers were teammates in Washington for just one season (2008-09), but remain close. With Crittenton currently serving a 23-year sentence, Arenas is still dishing out assists.
“Like, even to this day, I send him cell phones if he needs a new cell phone,” added Arenas.
Arenas, who last played in the NBA in 2012, can afford to keep Crittenton on the family cell plan. He earned more than $163 million (per Spotrac) during his career.
