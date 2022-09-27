Giants WR Sterling Shepard Goes Down With Non-Contact Knee Injury; Coach Daboll Not Happy In Postgame Interview

On the New York Giants’ final offensive drive of Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, veteran wideout Sterling Shepard went down with an apparent knee injury.

The injury was non-contact, seen in the video as the wide receiver ran down the field and suddenly fell to the ground, reaching for his left knee.

That looks bad for Sterling Shepard pic.twitter.com/GYXjvttmNq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 27, 2022

Shepard was in pain and unable to get up on his own. A cart was called on the field to send Shepard to the Giants’ locker room for further testing.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc relayed concern over the injury, sensing that a torn ACL could be in play based on Shepard’s sharp reaction.

🙏

What a terrible ending. https://t.co/zCTNaqp4L2 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 27, 2022

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll commented that Shepard is undergoing further evaluations but noted that the injury appeared severe.

“I just feel terrible for the guy,” Daboll said in the postgame interview.

Shepard has struggled with injuries in the past seasons, missing 12 games in 2021 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon and landing on injured reserve in 2020 due to a toe injury. He has been regarded as a strong veteran leader among a young, and relatively inexperienced, group of Giants receivers.

With big free-agent signing Kenny Golladay playing like a bust pick-up, Shepard embraced the lead role in rookie coach Daboll’s new direction.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Giants are dealing with a number of key injured players who didn’t appear in Monday night’s 23-16 loss.

First-round wideout Kadarius Toney was inactive due to a hamstring injury; rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was out with a knee injury; and D-line stalwart Leonard Williams also missed the contest due to a knee issue.

Losing Shepard adds pressure to the Giants offense, which currently holds QB Daniel Jones in a make-or-break campaign. Shepard led the Giants in receiving on Monday, registering five catches for 49 yards. Jones targeted Shepard 10 times.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops