Giants WR Kenny Golladay Demands Playing Time He Has Yet To Earn

The New York Giants have found their groove — starting the season 2-0 — and the blueprint to their success has been without the help of wideout Kenny Golladay.

In 14 games last year, Golladay easily faded in the background of the Giants’ offensive game plan. He had virtually no impact, despite his WR1 money.

Golladay’s bloated deal remains a stain left from previous Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s tenure: a four-year, $72 million contract which has gone toward WR4-type production, at best.

Not Part of the Plan

As Golladay’s role in new head coach Brian Daboll’s system (with OC Mike Kafka calling plays) continues to dissipate, the player is growing frustrated over his lack of snaps … which may also have something to do with his lack of effort since arriving to East Rutherford.

Speaking with the Giants media on Wednesday, Golladay was asked about his two total snaps from Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t sound pleased with his segueing out of the offensive game plan.

“I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said.

Golladay put some of the onus on Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen for his undefined role.

“I’m preparing like I’m going to be playing, but who knows,” Golladay added. “The GM, head coach, all these coaches keep saying ‘you do everything right, you handle yourself the right way’. It’s a little confusing.”

If not for the $31.1 million in dead money this season, Golladay would be a relic in NY.

"I'm preparing like I'm going to be playing, but who knows. The GM, head coach, all these coaches keep saying 'you do everything right, you handle yourself the right way'. It's a little confusing"

Still, Giants fans have grown curious over Golladay’s future with the team considering he was valued as the top free-agent wideout from the summer of 2020.

Who’s Replacing Golladay?

Getting playing time over Golladay is WR David Sills, who’s been sitting on the Giants’ practice squad since 2019. He temporarily joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2019, giving him some ties to the new regime’s plan.

Though Sills’ three catches for 37 yards don’t pop off the screen, he played 92 percent of snaps in Sunday’s win — far more than Golladay’s share.

Through 16 games in New York, Golladay has amassed 39 catches for 543 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. That’s a far cry from the 65 receptions, 1,109 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns he produced in 2019 with the Detroit Lions.

Should Golladay and the Giants Move Forward?

Golladay has value to offer as a big-bodied wideout with dependable hands and a knack for high-point catches. But the coaching staff cannot pinpoint where he fits for Big Blue.

Despite their success after two games, the Giants still need to figure out a salient offensive identity to stay competitive against the NFL’s high-caliber offenses.

So far, the G-Men have been running their attack through former second-overall pick Saquon Barkley. But their inability to punch in touchdowns after two weeks begs questions about the team’s ceiling this year.

Utilizing Golladay wouldn’t be the worst idea for Daboll; even if concerns remain over his lethargic effort from snap to snap.